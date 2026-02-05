Wedgemount Resources Shareholder Update

Wedgemount Resources Shareholder Update

(TheNewswire)

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Vancouver, BC February 5, 2026 - TheNewswire - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide the following shareholder update to summarize recent developments across its operations, financial position and near-term priorities.  The update outlines several matters that have emerged over recent periods, including challenges that may continue to affect our performance during the first quarter of 2026, while providing steps management is taking to address these items and position the Company for longer-term stability and value creation.

Management Commentary

"While operational challenges in the latter half of 2025 impacted production and financial results, the Company has taken decisive steps to address these issues. With a strengthened operational framework and recent additional capital now in place, management is confident in its ability to improve performance. The Company is excited to re-establish growth momentum and deliver meaningful efficiency gains in 2026. "

Operations Update

During Q3 and Q4 of 2025 the Company experienced six weeks during which 3rd party gas pipeline shutdowns forced it to shut in most of its production. Further, due to local brush fires in October 2025, additional lease specific shutdowns occurred.  As a result of the shutdowns, Wedgemount was unable to complete the entirety of its annual compliance work required under Texas Railroad Commission (the "RRC") regulations, resulting in additional lease and well production curtailments.  It's now anticipated that the RRC compliance work will be completed over the next several weeks after which the Company will be able to restart production.  Subject to ramp up going according to plan, the Company anticipates having 39 wells on production by the middle of February.

Funding

Management has taken steps to augment its balance sheet by entering into a new $250,000 USD bridge loan with three arms-length third parties.  The first lien loan has an exit fee of $250,000 USD and covers a term of six months during which time Wedgemount will target additional longer-term financing including but not limited to selling a portion of its assets, monetizing royalties or completing one or more private placements.

 

Macro

Despite low commodity prices during 2025, general activity in Wedgemount's core area continues to accelerate. A variety of larger private and public companies are becoming more active outside of the traditional shale prone areas of the Permian Basin, which now have diminished drilling inventory after a decade of hyper growth. The Company's core focus on the conventional Eastern Shelf provides opportunity for 3rd party operators to leverage future growth through development of both producing and by-passed zones using techniques perfected in shale including multi-leg horizontal drilling and improved well completions.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of energy projects in the southern, USA.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

 

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 343-4743 

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

 

Reader Advisory

 

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release includes, probability of continuing challenges impacting operational and financial performance, management's confidence in its ability to improve performance, re-establish growth momentum and deliver meaningful efficiency gains in 2026, anticipation that the RRC compliance work will be completed over the next several weeks, anticipating having 39 wells on production by the middle of February, targeting additional longer-term financing, and the Company's core focus on the conventional Eastern Shelf providing opportunity. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

wedgemount-resources-corp wdgy-cc cnsx-wdgy gold-investing
WDGY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks showing a picture of gold bars and the year 2026.

Experts: Gold's Fundamentals Intact, Price Could Hit US$7,000 in 2026

Gold took center stage at this year's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), coming to the fore in a slew of discussions as the price surged past US$5,000 per ounce. Held from January 25 to 26, the conference brought together diverse experts, with a focus point being the "Gold... Keep Reading...
Person pointing at "IPO" text on a chart with fluctuating lines.

Barrick Advances North American Gold Spinoff After Record 2025 Results

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) said it will move ahead with plans to spin off its North American gold assets after a strong finish to 2025.The Toronto-based miner said its board has authorized preparations for an IPO of a new entity that would house its premier North American gold operations,... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the agreement between San Maurizo Mines Ltd. ("San Maurizo"), a private Manitoba company which holds a 100% direct interest in the Mercedes Property, and Comunidades... Keep Reading...
TomaGold Borehole EM Survey Confirms Berrigan Deep Zone

TomaGold Borehole EM Survey Confirms Berrigan Deep Zone

Survey also validates significant mineralization and unlocks new targets Highlights Direct correlation with mineralization : The modeled geophysical plates explain the presence of semi-massive to massive sulfides intersected in holes TOM-25-009 to TOM-25-015. Priority target BER-14C :... Keep Reading...
High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource Growth

High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource Growth

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Silver bars and coins stacked with gold coins on a reflective surface.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Stage Recovery After Crash

It's been a wild week of ups and downs for precious metals prices.Gold, silver and platinum have already recorded new all-time highs in 2026. But this week, the rally reversed course — only briefly, but in a big way, as is the case with such highly volatile markets.Let’s take a look at what got... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Latest Intercepts Confirm Continuity Across Drill Program

LCO2 Tank FEED Achieves Key Milestones

Sankamap Announces Revocation of MCTO

THE SOVEREIGNTY DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Locking Down the 2026 Survival Cycle

Related News

battery-metals-investing

Latest Intercepts Confirm Continuity Across Drill Program

LCO2 Tank FEED Achieves Key Milestones

copper-investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Solstice Minerals Soars on Strong Copper Drilling Results

base-metals-investing

Sankamap Announces Revocation of MCTO

rare-earth-investing

Brazil's Serra Verde Offers US Minority Stake in Expanded DFC Loan Deal

uranium-investing

Ranger Uranium Mine Rehabilitation Gets Green Light from Australia

precious-metals-investing

THE SOVEREIGNTY DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Locking Down the 2026 Survival Cycle