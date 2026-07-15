Wedgemount Appoints Sheldon Cote as Head of Operations & Engineering

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 15, 2026 - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (FSE:8H5) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheldon Cote as Head of Operations and Engineering. In this role Mr. Cote will provide senior engineering oversight and technical leadership across the Company's Texas oil and gas assets. Wedgemount holds directly through its subsidiary Wedgemount Texas Corp. ("WTC"), 131 wells across 22,000 acres of leasehold in Runnels and Coleman Counties, Texas, in the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin.
Management Commentary
"Sheldon's appointment as Head of Operations and Engineering is an important step for the Company as we advance our oil and gas development program," said Mark Vanry, CEO of Wedgemount. "His experience in all facets of oil and gas production including 25 years in artificial lift systems ("ALS") and production optimization will be a significant asset as we continue enhance production, evaluate development opportunities and build out our technical expertise across the Company's Permian Basin assets. Sheldon's direct experience working on similar light oil assets in west Texas is crucial in helping unlock the value of Wedgemount's portfolio."
Sheldon Cote commented, "I am pleased to join Wedgemount on its development journey. Over the course of my career, I have developed a strong understanding of the kind of light oil opportunities in west Texas that Wedgemount has assembled. My experience in sand face management and reservoir deliverability, along with production management from both a technical and business standpoint, will support Wedgemount in developing its opportunity set. I anticipate, my focus on production optimization, combined with Wedgemount's asset base, should really benefit the Company's and its shareholders."
Mr. Cote brings thirty-one years of international experience in overseeing all facets of oil and gas production including well and facilities optimization, artificial lift, flowback, sand face and wettability management. Mr. Cote previously worked in a variety of engineering roles at BP America, BP/Vico (Indonesia), Yuma Exploration, Pioneer Resources and PDVA. He holds a degree as a Petroleum Engineering Technologist from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, 1995.
About Wedgemount Resources Corp.
Wedgemount Resources is an oil and gas company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of energy projects in the southern, USA.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mark Vanry, President and CEO
For more information, please contact the Company at:
Telephone: (604) 343-4743
Reader Advisory
This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release includes; the type of services to be provided by Mr. Cote and their anticipated effect on the Company's oil and gas assets; anticipated continued enhancement of production; evaluation of development opportunities and build out of technical expertise; and unlocking value of Wedgemount's portfolio. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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