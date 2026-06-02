Wedgemount Announces Operational Update

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 2, 2026 - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (FSE: 8H5) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an operational update on its ongoing production optimization program in west central Texas.
Production Update
Despite extremely wet weather and tough ground conditions in west central Texas over the past couple of weeks the Company reports current production of 125 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), which is ahead of internal projections for June 1. Management is encouraged by the pace of production growth and the performance of the asset base to date. As handling facilities continue to be upgraded its anticipated that additional operating up-time will allow for further increases in volume of both oil and natural gas.
Operational Focus
Wedgemount's operational team remains focused on a targeted surface facilities improvement program designed to enhance reliability, throughput, and overall efficiency. Current initiatives include:
-
Returning McBeth injector well to full capacity
-
Tank infrastructure improvements
-
Separator optimization including natural gas condensates
-
Ongoing well optimization through chemical treatments
-
Upgrades and maintenance to compressors, flow lines and water handling facilities
These measures are expected to further support production growth and reduce downtime as the Company continues to advance its development program.
Management Commentary
"We are pleased to report that production is tracking ahead of our June 1 projections," said Mark Vanry, President of Wedgemount Resources Corp. "Our team's focus on surface facility improvements and well optimization is delivering results, and we remain committed to maximizing the performance of our asset base."
About Wedgemount Resources Corp.
Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of energy projects in the southern, USA.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mark Vanry, President and CEO
For more information, please contact the Company at:
Telephone: (604) 343-4743
Reader Advisory
This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release includes, Once optimized with chemical treatments, additional workovers and improved surface facilities, total production could be higher, 2026 capital program delivering high-return, quick-payout development, efforts to obtain additional funding and projected use of proceeds, Capital investments improving water handling and surface facilities which may allow higher production rates on a sustained basis, focus on low-cost well optimizations of current inventory of producing wells to both boost production and add additional reserves. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.