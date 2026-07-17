Wayfinder Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Wayfinder Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Wayfinder Metals Corp. (CSE: WMC) (formerly Westmount Minerals Corp.; "Wayfinder") is pleased to announce the closing of its Offering previously announced on July 7, 2026, with the sale of an aggregate of 8,737,795 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $1,048,535 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of Wayfinder and one-half of a share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the sale of these Units, Wayfinder paid a total of $28,141 in cash and issued 234,510 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to an eligible finder for certain of the Units sold. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share of Wayfinder at a price of $0.12 per share, for up to two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital requirements. All securities issued are subject to a hold period until November 16, 2026.

Certain insiders of Wayfinder, being directors and officers of Wayfinder and companies controlled by them, participated in the Offering, acquiring a total of 759,167 Units. Such subscription by these insiders for a portion of the Offering constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but Wayfinder is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the subscription, insofar as it involves the insiders of Wayfinder does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Issuer, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Offering did not result in the creation of a new control person.

For additional information with respect to this Offering, please refer to Wayfinder's news release dated July 7, 2026, available for viewing on Wayfinder's SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Wayfinder Metals Corp.

Wayfinder is focussed on acquiring high quality base and precious metal assets globally. For more information, please refer to Wayfinder's prospectus dated February 14, 2022, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

For further information, please contact:

Bryan Atkinson
Executive Chair
T: (780) 437-6624

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: Forward looking statements in this press release but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the Offering, the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, closing conditions for the Offering, and no objection from the CSE in respect of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include the CSE objecting to the Offering; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; Wayfinder may be unable to satisfy all of the conditions to the closing required by the CSE. Wayfinder does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305677

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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