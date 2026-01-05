Wave Life Sciences to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. PT 5:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting "Investor Events" on the Investors section of the Wave Life Sciences website: https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-publications/events. A replay of this presentation will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave's RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference, and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave's diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in obesity, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company's broad RNA therapeutics toolkit. Driven by the calling to "Reimagine Possible," Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kate Rausch
VP, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
+1 617-949-4827

Investors:
James Salierno
Director, Investor Relations
+1 617-949-4043
InvestorRelations@wavelifesci.com

Media:
Katie Sullivan
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
+1 617-949-2936
MediaRelations@wavelifesci.com


