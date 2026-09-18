Warren Buffett Steps Down as Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway: NYSE Content Update

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The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 18th

  • Warren Buffett steps down as Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.
    • In a letter to stakeholders, Buffett said that 'Father Time always wins.'
    • Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) since 1965.
    • The company says Warren Buffett will immediately become chairman emeritus, with his son Howard Buffett replacing him as chairman.
  • AI platform Harvey announced that it raised $550 million in fresh funding.
    • The round gives Harvey a valuation of $15.5 billion.
    • In a statement, Harvey's co-founders said that the capital will help it support law firms, in-house legal teams, and professional services through the next wave of the AI transformation.
    • Harvey COO Katie Burke will join NYSE Live to discuss the recent debut the company's latest offerings.
  • Fintech Entrepreneur Bill Harris launches Evergreen.AI.
    • The platform uses personalized financial, retirement, investment and tax strategies.
    • Evergreen.ai can deliver answers in multiple forms, including charts, tables, and side-by-side comparisons.
    • Harris will join NYSE Live to discuss how his new platform's AI differs from other financial advice apps on the market

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BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Closing Bell
Citi (NYSE: C) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

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Warren Buffett on the NYSE Trading Floor in 2011

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