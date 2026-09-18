Warren Buffett Steps Down as Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 18th
- Warren Buffett steps down as Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.
- In a letter to stakeholders, Buffett said that 'Father Time always wins.'
- Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) since 1965.
- The company says Warren Buffett will immediately become chairman emeritus, with his son Howard Buffett replacing him as chairman.
- AI platform Harvey announced that it raised $550 million in fresh funding.
- The round gives Harvey a valuation of $15.5 billion.
- In a statement, Harvey's co-founders said that the capital will help it support law firms, in-house legal teams, and professional services through the next wave of the AI transformation.
- Harvey COO Katie Burke will join NYSE Live to discuss the recent debut the company's latest offerings.
- Fintech Entrepreneur Bill Harris launches Evergreen.AI.
- The platform uses personalized financial, retirement, investment and tax strategies.
- Evergreen.ai can deliver answers in multiple forms, including charts, tables, and side-by-side comparisons.
- Harris will join NYSE Live to discuss how his new platform's AI differs from other financial advice apps on the market
Opening Bell
BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Closing Bell
Citi (NYSE: C) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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