Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Amazon Ads Invite Audiences to Play Inside the World of The Cat in the Hat Ahead of Film's Premiere

"Open to Fun" campaign for Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat includes an interactive mini game and two Alexa experiences, all voiced by the film's star, Bill Hader
Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Amazon Ads have teamed up to launch "Open to Fun" - an immersive, multi-channel campaign to celebrate the theatrical release of the new full-length animated feature, The Cat in the Hat , arriving in theaters November 6. Developed by Brand Innovation Lab , the creative team within Amazon Ads, the activation brings Dr. Seuss's iconic character off the page and into the daily lives of millions of customers through a dedicated Amazon Brand Store Page, custom Alexa experiences, placements spanning Prime Video, IMDb, Twitch, and Alexa - and an original interactive mini game. The mini game lets customers tilt their mobile device to catch the mischievous Things in a fast-paced challenge featuring in-game voice lines from Hader himself.
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Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Amazon Ads "Open to Fun" campaign
The Cat's New Playground
The campaign's custom Brand Store Page on Amazon, running through November 8, serves as the central hub, featuring exclusive film content, trailers, and a direct path to purchase tickets on both desktop and mobile.
The page also features an original interactive mini game in which customers tilt their mobile device to catch the Things before time runs out. Built by Brand Innovation Lab using animations provided directly by Warner Bros. Pictures, the experience includes a "How to Play" overlay, a three-second countdown, and a 10-second warning as the clock winds down. Successfully catching a Thing triggers a glowing box animation and a satisfying score pulse; missing one triggers a brief visual cue that keeps the tone fun and playful.
At the end of each round, players see a results screen with the option to share their score or play again - creating a loop of engagement and social amplification. The game is accessible via QR code on desktop.
The in-game voice lines are performed by Hader, bringing the Cat's irreverent personality directly into the gameplay.
Bill Hader Voices Two Alexa Experiences
Two Alexa Branded Moments invite customers to interact with the Cat through their smart speakers and screens:
- "Cat-ffirmations" - A daily affirmation delivered with the Cat's signature maniacal positivity, designed to start the day with equal parts inspiration and chaos.
- "Cat in the Hat Jokes" - A playful exchange where users hear a joke from the Cat that's fun, punchy, and a little unpredictable.
Both experiences extend Hader's performance beyond the film and into customers' homes, supported by Alexa audio ads and home screen placements throughout the campaign.
A Full-Funnel Campaign Across Amazon
The "Open to Fun" campaign reaches audiences across Amazon's properties - including Prime Video ads, IMDb placements, Twitch livestream integrations, and Amazon homepage and Top of Search placements - building momentum through a carefully sequenced media plan that crescendos in the days leading up to the November 6 premiere.
"'Open to Fun' is a perfect example of a 'surprise and delight' campaign the Brand Innovation Lab team loves to create: transforming beloved cultural IP into an engaging pan-Amazon experience customers can discover, interact with, and share," said Lauren Anderson, US Head of Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab .
The "Open to Fun" mini game is available now on the Amazon Brand Store . Customers can play, hear Bill Hader's voice lines, and share their scores with friends.
About The Cat in the Hat
Meet the Cat in the Hat you don't know! In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure with an edge, where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme. Doing what he does best, the Cat—voiced by Bill Hader—spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they've never seen before.
In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos's last chance to prove himself...or lose his magical hat!
Starring alongside Hader are Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Xochitl Gomez, with Giancarlo Esposito, and America Ferrera. Tituss Burgess, Bowen Yang, Paula Pell and Tiago Martinez also star.
The Cat in the Hat is directed by Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni from their own screenplay, screen story by Caroline Williams, based on the book by Dr. Seuss. It is produced by Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern. The executive producers are Bill Hader, Susan Brandt, Bill Damaschke, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis, Tim Story and Alex Timbers. It is edited by Dan Molina, with music by Lorne Balfe.
Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's first full-length feature film, The Cat in the Hat , comes to theaters and IMAX® across North America on November 6, 2026, and internationally beginning 4 November 2026. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
About Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab
Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab is a global team of strategists, creatives, solutions managers, and technologists who show brands what's possible when they think big. The team transforms bold ideas into custom experiences that come to life across Amazon—including Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, Alexa, Fire TV, the Amazon store, and beyond. The team works with brands across all categories, whether they sell on Amazon or not, creating one-of-a-kind advertising experiences by leveraging Amazon's unique touchpoints. Learn more here .
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