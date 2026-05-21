Walmart reports revenue growth of 7.3%, up 5.9% in constant currency

Operating income growth of 5.0%, up 5.1% adjusted (cc)

eCommerce sales up 26% globally

GAAP EPS of $0.67; Adjusted EPS of $0.66

Company issues guidance for Q2; reiterates outlook for FY27

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520663095/en/

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue of $177.8 billion, up 7.3%, or 5.9% (cc)
  • Global eCommerce sales grew 26%, led by store-fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace
  • Global advertising business up 37%, with strength across segments. Walmart U.S. advertising up 36%
  • Membership fee revenue grew 17.4% globally
  • Gross profit rate up 6 bps, led by Walmart U.S.
  • Operating income up $0.4 billion, or 5.0% up 5.1% adjusted (cc)
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.66 excludes the impact, net of tax, from a net gain of $0.02 on equity and other investments, and $0.01 from business reorganization charges
  • ROA at 8.4%; ROI at 14.9%, negatively affected ~45 bps from discrete items
  • Global inventory up 8.9%; up 7.8% (cc), affected by the timing of receipts, strong unit demand in grocery for Walmart U.S. and fuel
  • The Company raised $4.25 billion in long-term debt for general corporate purposes at favorable rates

The company will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT Thursday, May 21, 2026, to discuss the company's first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2027. The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com/news/events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website .

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X at x.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Investor Relations Contacts
Steph Wissink
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@walmart.com

Kary Brunner
Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Media Relations Contact
Jenn Rodriguez
Vice President, Walmart Inc. Communications
press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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