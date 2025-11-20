Walmart reports revenue growth of 5.8%, up 6.0% in constant currency

Operating income decreased 0.2%, up 8.0% adjusted (cc)

eCommerce up 27% globally

GAAP EPS of $0.77; Adjusted EPS of $0.62

Company raises outlook for FY26

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue of $179.5 billion, up 5.8%, or 6.0% (cc)
  • Global eCommerce sales grew 27%, led by store-fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace
  • Global advertising business up 53%, including VIZIO; Walmart Connect in the U.S. up 33%
  • Membership and other income up 9.0%, including 16.7% growth in membership income
  • Gross margin rate up 2 bps, led by Walmart U.S, partially offset by International due to the timing of Flipkart's Big Billion Days event
  • Operating income decreased 0.2%, primarily due to a non-cash share-based compensation charge at PhonePe in anticipation of a potential IPO; adjusted operating income up 8.0% (cc)
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.62 excludes the effect, net of tax, of $0.20 gain on equity and other investments and $0.02 related to settlement of a certain legal matter, partially offset by $0.07 of incremental share-based compensation expense at PhonePe
  • ROA at 8.4%; ROI at 14.8%, negatively affected approximately 30 bps from discrete items in the comparative trailing twelve month periods, including 25 bps from charge at PhonePe

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart , on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/ .

