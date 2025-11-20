Walmart reports revenue growth of 5.8%, up 6.0% in constant currency

Operating income decreased 0.2%, up 8.0% adjusted (cc)
eCommerce up 27% globally
GAAP EPS of $0.77; Adjusted EPS of $0.62
Company raises outlook for FY26
Third Quarter Highlights:
- Revenue of $179.5 billion, up 5.8%, or 6.0% (cc)
- Global eCommerce sales grew 27%, led by store-fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace
- Global advertising business up 53%, including VIZIO; Walmart Connect in the U.S. up 33%
- Membership and other income up 9.0%, including 16.7% growth in membership income
- Gross margin rate up 2 bps, led by Walmart U.S, partially offset by International due to the timing of Flipkart's Big Billion Days event
- Operating income decreased 0.2%, primarily due to a non-cash share-based compensation charge at PhonePe in anticipation of a potential IPO; adjusted operating income up 8.0% (cc)
- Adjusted EPS of $0.62 excludes the effect, net of tax, of $0.20 gain on equity and other investments and $0.02 related to settlement of a certain legal matter, partially offset by $0.07 of incremental share-based compensation expense at PhonePe
- ROA at 8.4%; ROI at 14.8%, negatively affected approximately 30 bps from discrete items in the comparative trailing twelve month periods, including 25 bps from charge at PhonePe
