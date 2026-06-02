Walmart Helps First Responders Comfort Children in Crisis Across Florida

Pledges over $200,000 to help equip law enforcement agencies statewide with Bexley Boxes, comfort kits for children impacted by crime

Walmart is expanding its commitment to Florida communities with a statewide expansion of its support for the Bridegan Foundation's Bexley Boxes program, helping every law enforcement agency in Florida provide access to comfort kits for children impacted by crime. This expanded commitment more than doubles Walmart's original pledge to the organization.

Bexley Boxes are filled with essential items for young children, including diapers, wipes, formula, sippy cups, snacks, blankets, toys and stuffed animals. The boxes are designed to give first responders practical tools that provide comfort, safety and care to children in difficult moments.

Early this year, Walmart pledged over $110,000 in financial and in-kind support to the effort. As part of an expanded statewide commitment to help all law enforcement agencies in Florida receive a Bexley Box, Walmart is increasing that commitment to almost $205,000. 126 Walmart Supercenters across Florida are helping source and deliver Bexley Boxes to 245 law enforcement agencies throughout the state, more than twice its original commitment.

"Walmart's stores are part of the fabric of communities across Florida, and our associates care deeply about the families who walk through our doors every day," said Nick Berkeley, Senior Vice President, Southeast Business Unit, Walmart U.S. "Supporting Bexley Boxes is one way we can help extend that care beyond our stores and into moments that really matter. We're proud to stand with our communities and help make a difference for Florida's most vulnerable children."

The program was created after Bridegan Foundation founder Kirsten Bridegan's daughter, Bexley, spent hours in a police station after witnessing the death of her father, Jared Bridegan, in 2022. While officers did everything they could to comfort her, they had limited supplies available at the time. That experience inspired the creation of the organization and the Bexley Box initiative, which helps first responders have critical resources on hand to support children in crisis.

"When two-year-old Bexley spent those long, traumatic hours at the police station after her father's murder, officers did everything they could to comfort her - but they simply didn't have the right tools," said Bexley's mom and Bridegan Foundation Founder, Kristen Bridegan. "Walmart's generosity more than doubles their original pledge and will place a Bexley Box in every eligible law enforcement agency across the state. What began as a mother's effort to protect other children from the trauma her own daughter endured has now grown into a statewide safety net. This partnership represents far more than supplies - it is a powerful message that we refuse to leave hurting children unseen or unsupported in their darkest moments. We cannot thank Walmart enough for their compassion and genuine partnership in providing comfort and protecting our most vulnerable on such a meaningful scale. We are incredibly grateful for their role in spreading statewide hope."

This expanded effort supports a broader statewide focus on child safety, first responder support and community impact. By working with organizations that are deeply connected to the needs of local communities, Walmart is helping strengthen access to resources for children and families across Florida when they need them most.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com .

Media Relations Contact
Walmart Press Office
press@walmart.com

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