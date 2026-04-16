Walmart Deepens Commitment to Texas, Fueling Long-Term Impact and Future Statewide Investments

At A Glance

  • Walmart plans to remodel 72 stores in Texas this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience
  • The retailer invested $2.5 billion statewide over the past five years to upgrade its stores
  • Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated $204.5 million to local nonprofits including providing 100.2 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state

Walmart today announced continued reinvestment across Texas, with plans in 2026 to remodel 72 stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience—upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. These efforts reflect Walmart's commitment to supporting economic growth and strengthening communities statewide.

Across Texas, Walmart's new and remodeled stores bring that vision to life through expanded services like free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart's Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.

Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart has invested more than $2.5 billion over the past five years to upgrade stores throughout Texas. That commitment extends beyond retail, with the upcoming grand opening of Walmart's new milk processing facility in Robinson, which will create more than 400 jobs and deliver high-quality, affordable milk to customers across the South.

"We're proud to work and serve customers across Texas, and our continued investment reflects how deeply we believe in this state and its communities," said Elise Vasquez-Warner, Senior Vice President, Southwest Business Unit, Walmart U.S. "From modernizing our stores to enhancing the overall shopping experience, everything we do is about better serving our customers and supporting the associates who make it happen."

Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands and products from brands like De'Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, and interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.

The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists, and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.

Strengthening Texas Communities

Walmart's impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In Texas over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated $204.5 million to local nonprofits, including providing 100.2 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.

Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across the state.

Looking Ahead

As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in the state throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:

Store

Store Address

Alice Walmart Supercenter

2701 E Main St

Allen (NE) Walmart Neighborhood Market

1520 E Exchange Pkwy

Austin Walmart Supercenter

13201 Ranch Road 620 N

Belton Walmart Supercenter

2604 N Main St

Bonham Walmart Supercenter

2021 N State Highway 121

Bryan Walmart Supercenter

2200 Briarcrest Dr

Cleveland Walmart Supercenter

831 Highway 59 S

Commerce Walmart Supercenter

2701 State Highway 50

Conroe (Lake) Walmart Supercenter

18700 Highway 105 W

Converse Walmart Neighborhood Market

10781 Toepperwein Rd

Converse Walmart Supercenter

8315 FM 78

Corpus Christi (PDAL) Walmart Supercenter

4109 S Staples St

Corsicana Walmart Supercenter

3801 W State Highway 31

Cypress Walmart Neighborhood Market

11425 Barker Cypress Rd

Denton (NW) Walmart Supercenter

2750 W University Dr

Donna Walmart Supercenter

900 N Salinas Boulevard

Fort Worth Walmart Supercenter

3851 Airport Freeway

Garland Walmart Supercenter

555 W Interstate 30

Garland Walmart Neighborhood Market

3959 Broadway Blvd

Gun Barrel City Walmart Supercenter

1200 W Main St

Henderson Walmart Supercenter

2121 US Highway 79 S

Hidalgo Walmart Supercenter

3000 S Jackson Rd

Houston Walmart Neighborhood Market

9700 Hillcroft St

Houston (Almeda) Walmart Supercenter

9598 Rowlett Rd

Houston (Smiling Wood) Walmart Supercenter

13003 Tomball Pkwy

Houston (Westview) Walmart Supercenter

10750 Westview Dr

Houston (WNW) Walmart Supercenter

12353 FM 1960 Rd W

Houston (Yale/I-10) Walmart Supercenter

111 Yale St

Huntsville Walmart Supercenter

141 Interstate 45 S

Kenedy Walmart Supercenter

200 Business Park Blvd

Kerrville Walmart Supercenter

1216 Junction Hwy

Killeen Walmart Neighborhood Market

2900 Clear Creek Road

Killeen Walmart Neighborhood Market

3801 E Stan Schlueter Loop

Kingwood (Houston) Walmart Neighborhood Market

2165 Northpark Dr

La Marque Walmart Supercenter

6410 Interstate 45

League City Walmart Neighborhood Market

2625 W Main St

League City (Hwy 646) Walmart Supercenter

1701 W FM 646 Rd

Longview Walmart Supercenter

2440 Gilmer Rd

Los Fresnos Walmart Supercenter

1004 W Ocean Blvd

Lubbock Walmart Neighborhood Market

9809 University Ave

Marshall Walmart Supercenter

1701 E End Blvd N

McKinney Walmart Neighborhood Market

3400 Virginia Pkwy

Nacogdoches Walmart Neighborhood Market

1030 N University Dr

Palmhurst Walmart Supercenter

215 E Mile 3 Rd

Pasadena Walmart Supercenter

1107 Shaver St

Pflugerville Walmart Supercenter

1548 FM 685

Plano Walmart Supercenter

8801 Ohio Dr

Port Arthur (Groves) Walmart Supercenter

4999 N Twin City Hwy

Porter Walmart Supercenter

23561 US Hwy 59

Quinlan Walmart Supercenter

8801 State Highway 34 S

Rockwall Walmart Supercenter

782 E Interstate 30

Sachse Walmart Neighborhood Market

6750 Murphy Road

San Angelo Walmart Supercenter

3440 S Bryant Blvd

San Angelo Walmart Neighborhood Market

5154 Knickerbocker Rd

San Antonio Walmart Neighborhood Market

9006 Guilbeau Road

San Antonio Walmart Supercenter

2100 SE Loop 410

San Antonio Walmart Supercenter

8030 Bandera Rd

San Antonio (C) Walmart Supercenter

8500 Jones Maltsberger Rd

San Antonio (N) Walmart Supercenter

1515 N Loop 1604 E

San Antonio (W) Walmart Supercenter

8923 W Military Dr

San Benito Walmart Supercenter

1126 W US Highway 77

Silsbee Walmart Supercenter

1100 US Highway 96 N

Stephenville Walmart Supercenter

2765 W Washington St

Sugar Land Walmart Neighborhood Market

13322 West Airport Blvd

Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market

3302 Summerhill Rd

Texarkana Walmart Supercenter

4000 New Boston Rd

Tyler Walmart Supercenter

450 S Southeast Loop 323

Tyler Walmart Neighborhood Market

2151 Frankston Hwy

Universal City Walmart Supercenter

510 Kitty Hawk Rd

Vernon Walmart Supercenter

3800 US Highway 287 W

Victoria Walmart Supercenter

9002 N Navarro St

West Orange Walmart Supercenter

3115 Edgar Brown Dr

*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.
Photo examples are available for download here

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Media Contact:
Press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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