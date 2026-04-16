Walmart Deepens Commitment to Texas, Fueling Long-Term Impact and Future Statewide Investments

At A Glance
- Walmart plans to remodel 72 stores in Texas this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience
- The retailer invested $2.5 billion statewide over the past five years to upgrade its stores
- Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated $204.5 million to local nonprofits including providing 100.2 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state
Walmart today announced continued reinvestment across Texas, with plans in 2026 to remodel 72 stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience—upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. These efforts reflect Walmart's commitment to supporting economic growth and strengthening communities statewide.
Across Texas, Walmart's new and remodeled stores bring that vision to life through expanded services like free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart's Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.
Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart has invested more than $2.5 billion over the past five years to upgrade stores throughout Texas. That commitment extends beyond retail, with the upcoming grand opening of Walmart's new milk processing facility in Robinson, which will create more than 400 jobs and deliver high-quality, affordable milk to customers across the South.
"We're proud to work and serve customers across Texas, and our continued investment reflects how deeply we believe in this state and its communities," said Elise Vasquez-Warner, Senior Vice President, Southwest Business Unit, Walmart U.S. "From modernizing our stores to enhancing the overall shopping experience, everything we do is about better serving our customers and supporting the associates who make it happen."
Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands and products from brands like De'Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, and interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.
The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists, and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.
Strengthening Texas Communities
Walmart's impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In Texas over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated $204.5 million to local nonprofits, including providing 100.2 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.
Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across the state.
Looking Ahead
As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in the state throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:
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Store
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Store Address
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Alice Walmart Supercenter
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2701 E Main St
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Allen (NE) Walmart Neighborhood Market
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1520 E Exchange Pkwy
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Austin Walmart Supercenter
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13201 Ranch Road 620 N
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Belton Walmart Supercenter
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2604 N Main St
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Bonham Walmart Supercenter
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2021 N State Highway 121
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Bryan Walmart Supercenter
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2200 Briarcrest Dr
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Cleveland Walmart Supercenter
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831 Highway 59 S
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Commerce Walmart Supercenter
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2701 State Highway 50
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Conroe (Lake) Walmart Supercenter
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18700 Highway 105 W
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Converse Walmart Neighborhood Market
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10781 Toepperwein Rd
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Converse Walmart Supercenter
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8315 FM 78
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Corpus Christi (PDAL) Walmart Supercenter
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4109 S Staples St
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Corsicana Walmart Supercenter
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3801 W State Highway 31
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Cypress Walmart Neighborhood Market
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11425 Barker Cypress Rd
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Denton (NW) Walmart Supercenter
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2750 W University Dr
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Donna Walmart Supercenter
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900 N Salinas Boulevard
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Fort Worth Walmart Supercenter
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3851 Airport Freeway
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Garland Walmart Supercenter
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555 W Interstate 30
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Garland Walmart Neighborhood Market
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3959 Broadway Blvd
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Gun Barrel City Walmart Supercenter
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1200 W Main St
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Henderson Walmart Supercenter
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2121 US Highway 79 S
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Hidalgo Walmart Supercenter
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3000 S Jackson Rd
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Houston Walmart Neighborhood Market
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9700 Hillcroft St
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Houston (Almeda) Walmart Supercenter
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9598 Rowlett Rd
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Houston (Smiling Wood) Walmart Supercenter
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13003 Tomball Pkwy
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Houston (Westview) Walmart Supercenter
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10750 Westview Dr
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Houston (WNW) Walmart Supercenter
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12353 FM 1960 Rd W
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Houston (Yale/I-10) Walmart Supercenter
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111 Yale St
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Huntsville Walmart Supercenter
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141 Interstate 45 S
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Kenedy Walmart Supercenter
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200 Business Park Blvd
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Kerrville Walmart Supercenter
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1216 Junction Hwy
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Killeen Walmart Neighborhood Market
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2900 Clear Creek Road
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Killeen Walmart Neighborhood Market
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3801 E Stan Schlueter Loop
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Kingwood (Houston) Walmart Neighborhood Market
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2165 Northpark Dr
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La Marque Walmart Supercenter
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6410 Interstate 45
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League City Walmart Neighborhood Market
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2625 W Main St
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League City (Hwy 646) Walmart Supercenter
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1701 W FM 646 Rd
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Longview Walmart Supercenter
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2440 Gilmer Rd
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Los Fresnos Walmart Supercenter
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1004 W Ocean Blvd
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Lubbock Walmart Neighborhood Market
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9809 University Ave
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Marshall Walmart Supercenter
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1701 E End Blvd N
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McKinney Walmart Neighborhood Market
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3400 Virginia Pkwy
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Nacogdoches Walmart Neighborhood Market
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1030 N University Dr
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Palmhurst Walmart Supercenter
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215 E Mile 3 Rd
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Pasadena Walmart Supercenter
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1107 Shaver St
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Pflugerville Walmart Supercenter
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1548 FM 685
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Plano Walmart Supercenter
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8801 Ohio Dr
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Port Arthur (Groves) Walmart Supercenter
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4999 N Twin City Hwy
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Porter Walmart Supercenter
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23561 US Hwy 59
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Quinlan Walmart Supercenter
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8801 State Highway 34 S
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Rockwall Walmart Supercenter
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782 E Interstate 30
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Sachse Walmart Neighborhood Market
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6750 Murphy Road
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San Angelo Walmart Supercenter
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3440 S Bryant Blvd
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San Angelo Walmart Neighborhood Market
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5154 Knickerbocker Rd
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San Antonio Walmart Neighborhood Market
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9006 Guilbeau Road
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San Antonio Walmart Supercenter
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2100 SE Loop 410
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San Antonio Walmart Supercenter
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8030 Bandera Rd
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San Antonio (C) Walmart Supercenter
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8500 Jones Maltsberger Rd
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San Antonio (N) Walmart Supercenter
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1515 N Loop 1604 E
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San Antonio (W) Walmart Supercenter
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8923 W Military Dr
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San Benito Walmart Supercenter
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1126 W US Highway 77
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Silsbee Walmart Supercenter
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1100 US Highway 96 N
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Stephenville Walmart Supercenter
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2765 W Washington St
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Sugar Land Walmart Neighborhood Market
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13322 West Airport Blvd
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Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market
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3302 Summerhill Rd
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Texarkana Walmart Supercenter
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4000 New Boston Rd
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Tyler Walmart Supercenter
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450 S Southeast Loop 323
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Tyler Walmart Neighborhood Market
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2151 Frankston Hwy
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Universal City Walmart Supercenter
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510 Kitty Hawk Rd
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Vernon Walmart Supercenter
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3800 US Highway 287 W
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Victoria Walmart Supercenter
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9002 N Navarro St
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West Orange Walmart Supercenter
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3115 Edgar Brown Dr
*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.
Photo examples are available for download here
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .
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