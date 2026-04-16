Walmart Deepens Commitment to California, Fueling Long-Term Impact and Future Statewide Investments

At A Glance
- Walmart plans to remodel 56 stores in California this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience
- The retailer invested more than $1.1 billion statewide over the past five years to upgrade its stores
- Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $84 million to local nonprofits including providing 38.9 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state
Walmart today announced continued reinvestment across California, with plans in 2026 to remodel 56 stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. These efforts reflect Walmart's commitment to supporting economic growth and strengthening communities statewide.
Across California, Walmart's new and remodeled stores bring that vision to life through expanded services – like free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s – and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart's Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.
Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart invested more than $1.1 billion to upgrade stores throughout California over the past five years.
"We're continuing to invest in California with a focus on how we can better serve communities across the state," said Jay Cordray, Senior Vice President, West Business Unit, Walmart U.S. "By modernizing our stores, we're making everyday shopping more convenient and creating a more connected experience, while empowering our associates to better support the evolving needs of our customers."
Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands like De'Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, and interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.
The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists, and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.
Strengthening California Communities
Walmart's impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In California over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $84 million to local nonprofits, including providing 38.9 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.
Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across California.
Looking Ahead
As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in California throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:
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City
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Store Address
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Antelope
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7901 Watt Ave
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Atwater
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800 Commerce Ave
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Bakersfield
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2601 Fashion Place
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Baldwin Park
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3250 Big Dalton Ave
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Brawley
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250 Wildcat Dr
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Chino
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3943 Grand Ave
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Chula Vista
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75 North Broadway
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Citrus Heights
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6197 Sunrise Blvd
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Colton
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1120 S Mount Vernon Ave
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Corona
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1560 W 6th St
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Dixon
|
235 E Dorset Dr
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El Cajon
|
13487 Camino Canada
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Elk Grove
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8465 Elk Grove Blvd
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Elk Grove
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8455 Elk Grove Blvd
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Fairfield
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2701 N Texas St
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Fresno
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6855 N Willow Ave
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Gilroy
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7150 Camino Arroyo
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Hemet
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1231 S Sanderson Ave
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Indio
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44100 Jefferson St Ste F
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Irvine
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16555 Von Karman Ave
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Lincoln
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255 Lincoln Blvd
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Manteca
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1205 S Main St
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Martinez
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1021 Arnold Dr
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Marysville
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1131 N Beale Rd
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North Highlands
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4675 Watt Ave
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Oceanside
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3405 Marron Rd
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Oceanside
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705 College Blvd
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Orangevale
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8961 Greenback Ln
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Oroville
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465 Cal Oak Rd
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Panorama City
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8333 Van Nuys Blvd
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Placerville
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4300 Missouri Flat Rd
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Porterville
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1250 W Henderson Ave
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Poway
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13425 Community Rd
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Rialto
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300 W Base Line Rd
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Riverside
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5200 Van Buren Blvd
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Riverside
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6250 Valley Springs Pkwy
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Rocklin
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5609 Pacific St
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Rohnert Park
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901 Golf Course Dr
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Roseville
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900 Pleasant Grove Blvd
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Sacramento
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8270 Delta Shores Cir S
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San Diego
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3382 Murphy Canyon Road
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San Diego
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575 Saturn Blvd
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San Diego
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710 Dennery Road
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San Diego
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3412 College Ave
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San Jose
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5095 Almaden Expy
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San Leandro
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1919 Davis St
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Santa Maria
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2220 S Bradley Rd
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Santee
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170 Town Center Parkway
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Stevenson Ranch
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25450 The Old Rd
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Stockton
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3223 E Hammer Ln
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Suisun City
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350 Walters Rd
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Turlock
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2111 Fulkerth Rd
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Vacaville
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941 Alamo Dr
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Vacaville
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1501 Helen Power Dr
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Woodland
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215 California St
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Yuba City
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1150 Harter Rd
*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.
Photo examples are available for download here .
Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .
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