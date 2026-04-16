Walmart Deepens Commitment to California, Fueling Long-Term Impact and Future Statewide Investments

At A Glance

  • Walmart plans to remodel 56 stores in California this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience
  • The retailer invested more than $1.1 billion statewide over the past five years to upgrade its stores
  • Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $84 million to local nonprofits including providing 38.9 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state

Walmart today announced continued reinvestment across California, with plans in 2026 to remodel 56 stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. These efforts reflect Walmart's commitment to supporting economic growth and strengthening communities statewide.

Across California, Walmart's new and remodeled stores bring that vision to life through expanded services – like free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s – and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart's Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.

Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart invested more than $1.1 billion to upgrade stores throughout California over the past five years.

"We're continuing to invest in California with a focus on how we can better serve communities across the state," said Jay Cordray, Senior Vice President, West Business Unit, Walmart U.S. "By modernizing our stores, we're making everyday shopping more convenient and creating a more connected experience, while empowering our associates to better support the evolving needs of our customers."

Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands like De'Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, and interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.

The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists, and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.

Strengthening California Communities

Walmart's impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In California over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $84 million to local nonprofits, including providing 38.9 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.

Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across California.

Looking Ahead

As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in California throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:

City

Store Address

Antelope

7901 Watt Ave

Atwater

800 Commerce Ave

Bakersfield

2601 Fashion Place

Baldwin Park

3250 Big Dalton Ave

Brawley

250 Wildcat Dr

Chino

3943 Grand Ave

Chula Vista

75 North Broadway

Citrus Heights

6197 Sunrise Blvd

Colton

1120 S Mount Vernon Ave

Corona

1560 W 6th St

Dixon

235 E Dorset Dr

El Cajon

13487 Camino Canada

Elk Grove

8465 Elk Grove Blvd

Elk Grove

8455 Elk Grove Blvd

Fairfield

2701 N Texas St

Fresno

6855 N Willow Ave

Gilroy

7150 Camino Arroyo

Hemet

1231 S Sanderson Ave

Indio

44100 Jefferson St Ste F

Irvine

16555 Von Karman Ave

Lincoln

255 Lincoln Blvd

Manteca

1205 S Main St

Martinez

1021 Arnold Dr

Marysville

1131 N Beale Rd

North Highlands

4675 Watt Ave

Oceanside

3405 Marron Rd

Oceanside

705 College Blvd

Orangevale

8961 Greenback Ln

Oroville

465 Cal Oak Rd

Panorama City

8333 Van Nuys Blvd

Placerville

4300 Missouri Flat Rd

Porterville

1250 W Henderson Ave

Poway

13425 Community Rd

Rialto

300 W Base Line Rd

Riverside

5200 Van Buren Blvd

Riverside

6250 Valley Springs Pkwy

Rocklin

5609 Pacific St

Rohnert Park

901 Golf Course Dr

Roseville

900 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Sacramento

8270 Delta Shores Cir S

San Diego

3382 Murphy Canyon Road

San Diego

575 Saturn Blvd

San Diego

710 Dennery Road

San Diego

3412 College Ave

San Jose

5095 Almaden Expy

San Leandro

1919 Davis St

Santa Maria

2220 S Bradley Rd

Santee

170 Town Center Parkway

Stevenson Ranch

25450 The Old Rd

Stockton

3223 E Hammer Ln

Suisun City

350 Walters Rd

Turlock

2111 Fulkerth Rd

Vacaville

941 Alamo Dr

Vacaville

1501 Helen Power Dr

Woodland

215 California St

Yuba City

1150 Harter Rd

*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.

Photo examples are available for download here .

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Media Contact:
Press@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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