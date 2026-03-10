Wall Street Downgrades NuScale as ENTRA1 Questions Deepen: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on SMR After ENTRA1 Revelations

Guggenheim Securities described NuScale Power Corporation's (NYSE: SMR) exclusive commercialization partner ENTRA1 Energy as a "3-year old company that has never built, financed or operated anything." Barclays noted that NuScale's third quarter earnings call produced "more questions than answers." Investors who purchased SMR securities between May 13, 2025 and November 6, 2025 and suffered losses may wish to act now. Contact Levi & Korsinsky, LLP to find out if you qualify to recover losses from NuScale's alleged misrepresentations or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

NuScale shares fell from a Class Period high above $57 to just $17, a decline exceeding 70%, after the market learned the truth about ENTRA1's actual capabilities. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 20, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

During the Class Period, Wall Street coverage reflected a company apparently on the verge of commercializing its small modular reactor technology. Management described ENTRA1 as a "one-stop-shop" and "single hub" for plant development, and analysts incorporated these representations into their coverage. The September 2025 announcement of ENTRA1's agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority to deploy up to six gigawatts of nuclear capacity further reinforced positive sentiment.

The Downgrades Begin

Following NuScale's November 6, 2025 earnings disclosure, analyst tone shifted sharply:

- Guggenheim Securities found "no information regarding the company's history, management team, size or capitalization" for ENTRA1

- Guggenheim identified just "3 employees and 1 investor" at ENTRA1, describing it as "an entity supporting the activities of a single individual"

- Guggenheim stated NuScale's representations about ENTRA1 were "problematic" and that the company had not "been as clear regarding ENTRA1 as it could have been"

- Barclays reported that ENTRA1's "background draws scrutiny" and that the company "lacks a sophisticated website or public record of completed projects"

- Iceberg Research published a follow-up report questioning whether the ENTRA1 contract was signed "at arm's length" and whether "funds are being siphoned out of NuScale"

- Iceberg further noted that even ENTRA1's principal "has no experience in the nuclear industry"

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

The analyst reassessment was driven by a core contradiction: management had represented ENTRA1 as an experienced "independent global energy production platform," yet independent research revealed an entity with no track record of building, financing, or operating any significant project. NuScale had committed to contribution payments of $35 million to $55 million per NPM to this partner, with potential total payments exceeding $3 billion under the TVA agreement alone.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The NuScale situation illustrates how rapidly Wall Street consensus can reverse when underlying representations prove inconsistent with independently verifiable facts." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

More than 42 million shares traded on November 7, 2025, and over 31 million shares traded the following trading day, as the market absorbed the gap between what management had claimed and what analysts independently discovered.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 20, 2026

