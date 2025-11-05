Walbridge Earns Supplier of the Year Award from Stellantis for Operational Excellence

Walbridge, a leading full-service construction company, was recognized by Stellantis as the 2025 North American Supplier of the Year at the company's fifth annual Supplier of the Year ceremony and convention in Paris, France, on October 28, 2025.

As one of only 20 suppliers to receive this distinction for remarkable performance, reliability, and commitment to operational excellence, Walbridge stood out among 54 outstanding partners honored across 20 categories for their dedication to these high standards.

Hosted by Monica Genovese, Chief Purchasing Officer, and attended by the Stellantis Executive Leadership Team, the event brought together more than 200 supplier partners from around the world to honor those who exemplify the highest standards of quality, delivery and collaboration.

"We are honored to receive a Supplier of the Year Award from Stellantis for our team's performance, innovation and alignment with Stellantis' core values," said Walbridge CEO Mike Haller. "This award reflects our team's commitment to deliver exceptional customer service and the strength of our trusting partnership with Stellantis that dates back to 1929. We are excited to continue collaborating with Stellantis as they navigate the rapidly evolving automotive industry."

In addition to the awards presentations, attendees were treated to keynote sessions covering Stellantis' future product strategy, brand strategy, customer experience, and quality initiatives. The event concluded with a powerful address from Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, who emphasized the strategic importance of supplier partnerships.

About Walbridge

Walbridge is one of America's largest privately held construction companies founded in Detroit in 1916.  The company offers construction management, engineering, and real estate services for customers in manufacturing, hyperscale data centers, automotive, defense, higher education, health care, and government. Walbridge employs more than 1,500 professionals in North America. Visit www.walbridge.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

