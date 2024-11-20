Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Metal Bank Limited

Wadi Al Junah VMS-Style Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project in Saudi Arabia

Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) (‘Metal Bank’, ‘MBK’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce further details regarding the Wadi al Junah Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project (‘Wadi al Junah’ or ‘the Project’), which has been awarded to Consolidated Mining Company (CMC) following a highly competitive Saudi government exploration licensing Round 6.

Highlights

  • As announced on 6 November, MBK’s Saudi Arabian JV company, has been awarded the Wadi Al Junah Project as part of the Saudi Government’s Exploration Licensing Round 6
  • Wadi Al Junah is prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper-zinc- gold-silver mineralisation and for shear zone gold-silver, with several untested priority targets
  • The Project is 35km east of the Al Hajar Au-Ag-(Cu-Zn) deposit previously mined by Ma’aden and is proximal to the regional centre of Bisha, and close to major access routes, local towns and workforce
  • Saudi exploration strategy is supported by a well capitalised in-country JV Company in CMC and significant Saudi government incentives to de-risk and fast-track exploration
  • Metal Bank continues to assess new potential project areas in Saudi Arabia prospective for copper, gold and other critical minerals – several tenement applications in progress

CMC is a Saudi Arabian limited liability company owned by MBK (60%) and Central Mining Holding Company (‘CMH’, 40%). CMH is a member of the Al Qahtani Holdings group, and was the JV partner of Citadel Resources which, under the leadership of Inés Scotland as Managing Director, was responsible for the exploration and development of the Jabal Sayid copper project in Saudi Arabia (prior to its acquisition by Equinox). CMC will be responsible for managing and implementing the work program for the Wadi Al Junah project utilising the technical expertise of MBK, as the exploration JV partner, in combination with the KSA expertise of the Al Qahtani Group. CMC has a current capitalisation of SAR5m (~AUD2.1m).

Wadi al Junah with an area of 427km2 was the largest of the projects offered in Round 6 and is proximal to the major regional centre and airport of Bisha, with major access routes passing through the license area and local towns and workforce close by. The Project is located in the prospective Wadi Shwas Gold Belt, a region under-explored for shear zone gold, VMS copper-zinc-gold-silver and intrusion-related gold and base metal deposits. It is supported by several mineral occurrences with encouraging geological observations, and gold, silver and copper grades in historic regional- scale reconnaissance mapping, which have not been followed up by modern work.

MBK’s technical team has prepared a comprehensive two-year work program, with an initial focus on following up the previous limited and surface based exploration for mineral occurrences of copper, gold and silver. MBK is aiming to be drill-ready within the next six months.

Commenting on this acquisition, Metal Bank’s Chair, Inés Scotland said:

“The successful tender for the Wadi al Junah project in Saudi Arabia by our JV company CMC via a tightly contested and highly competitive exploration round speaks to our commitment, capability and technical expertise in achieving our strategy of acquiring prospective tenure within Saudi Arabia, which we believe remains underexplored and highly prospective.

Wadi al Junah represents our first project back in Saudi Arabia, a region in which MBK’s management team has extensive experience and a proven track record of success, having previously developed the Jabal Sayid project. We are well-supported by both our JV partner and the significant government incentives provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in search for the next Jabal Sayid. The Arabian Shield has so much underexplored potential, and we are ready to get our initial phase of exploration underway as quickly as possible.”

Wadi al Junah Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Summary

The Wadi al Junah project area covers an area of 427sq km within the Asir province of the Arabian Shield, southwest Saudi Arabia (Figures 1 and 2). It is approximately 375km south-east of Jeddah, 150km east-northeast of the port of Al Quinfidhad and around 35km east of the Al Hajar Au-Ag-(Cu- Zn) deposit previously mined by Ma’aden. It is proximal to the major regional centre and airport of Bisha, with major access routes passing through the license area and local towns and workforce close by. The majority of the project area is accessed by local tracks and wadi valleys in moderate topography.

Figure 1: MBK MENA projects showing Wadi al Junah (Saudi Arabia) and Malaqa, Area 47 and Area 65 (Jordan).

Figure 2: Wadi al Junah location map within the Arabian Shield showing major geological provinces and major Au and Cu mines (modified from KSA Ministry of Industry and Minerals publication after Nehlig et al, 2002)

Geology

Wadi al Junah is situated within the central Asir terrane of the Archaean Arabian Shield (Figure 2) within the ~80km long north-trending Wadi Shwas Gold Belt. The Shwas VMS belt on the western margin of the Wadi Shwas Gold Belt is host to the Al Hajar Au-Ag-Cu-Zn deposit, and numerous other VMS base metal and Au mineral occurrences of Proterozoic age are present in the region (Figure 3).

Three known mineral occurrences occur in the tenement area – Haniyat (Ag-Cu-+/-Au+/-Zn), Wadi al Maytha (Ag-Cu) and Wadi Umm Rahka (Ag-Cu). Very limited rock chip sampling as part of regional scale mapping work in the 1960’s and 1970’s includes results up to 1.53% Cu, 0.44g/t Au and 160g/t Ag from these prospects, which were never followed up1.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metal Bank Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:mbk
Octava Minerals Limited

Octava to Commence Drilling at Yallalong High-Grade Antimony Project

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals antimony, REE’s, Lithium and gold, is pleased to report that the drill rig is relocating to site at the Yallalong antimony project and will commence drilling this weekend. Drilling will focus on two antimony targets, Discovery and Central, with No.4 and North targets to be drilled in the new year.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Targeted Exploration Focus Delivers an Additional 471koz or 99% Increase in Ounces, and a Higher Grade for Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on an updated MRE for its flagship Ricciardo Gold Deposit, part of the broader Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Octava Minerals Limited

Octava Selects Drilling Contractor for its Yallalong Antimony Project in Western Australia

Australian mineral exploration company Octava Minerals (ASX:OCT) has selected the drilling contractor for the exploration work commencing at its 100-percent-owned Yallalong antimony project, according to an article by Business News - Australia. The deal will kick off the company’s 3,000-metre program focused on the Discovery target.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian flag with "economy" and "growth" blocks.

Western Australia Allocates AU$14 Million to Improving Environmental Approval Process

Western Australia's governmentsaid on Monday (November 11) that it is allotting AU$14 million to support the employment of additional staff at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the Office of the Appeals.

The boost comes in response to the Vogel-McFerran Review commissioned by the government in 2023. It recommended various steps to speed up the state's environmental approval system and secure major projects.

According to the government, employing additional staff will help address existing backlogs and provide faster decisions “without impacting the high standard for protecting WA's unique environment.”

Keep reading...Show less
BMG Resources (ASX:BMG)

Drilling Preparations at Abercromby Gold Project


Keep reading...Show less
Octava Minerals Limited

Octava Secures Drilling Contractor for the High-Grade Antimony Project at Yallalong

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals antimony, REE’s, Lithium and gold, is pleased to report that it has secured agreement with a drilling contractor to conduct exploration drilling at its 100% owned Yallalong antimony project. Drilling is expected to start in the last week of this month.

Keep reading...Show less

Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

×