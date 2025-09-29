VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC; OTC: VVCVF) today announces its strategic development of the Central Kansas Uplift ("CKU") Project, an initiative being advanced through VVC's wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"). The CKU Project targets helium-rich natural gas within multiple stacked reservoirs in Rush and Pawnee Counties, Kansas, where PHC has assembled a meaningful lease position and identified multiple well development locations. The CKU Project is a very mature exploration area with thousands of historic wells drilled. These wells provide a tremendous volume of geologic, engineering, and production data that is used to guide and de-risk PHC's development plans.

The project overlies the Central Kansas Uplift, an area with historical helium concentrations ranging from 1.5%–6%. Geologically, there are areas within the CKU that consist of up to eight stacked helium-rich reservoir zones with typical well depths of 2,500–5,000 feet. The Company has leased 10,875 acres of an area of interest (AOI). The AOI has 160 potential drilling locations. The CKU area provides existing midstream infrastructure as evidenced by multiple gas pipelines, processing facilities and a helium liquefier that are all located within PHC's AOI.

"In CKU, we are aligning subsurface opportunities with existing midstream access," said Chairman Terrence Martell, Ph. D. "The combination of stacked zones, documented helium in historic gas and oil wells, and existing pipelines provides a practical pathway to add wells methodically while managing capital intensity."

Development is planned in phases that prioritize additional wells and processing access, while evaluating further lease expansion within the CKU fairway.

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact: For further information in French, please contact:
Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621 Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727
E-mail: emily@vvcresources.com E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee", "strategy", "success" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such statements include, among others: « … strategic development of the Central Kansas Uplift Project …; … data that is used to guide and de-risk PHC's development plans; … provides a practical pathway to add wells methodically …; Development is planned in phases that … ».

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on several risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding acquisitions, production of helium, oil or gas, future development and growth, plans for and completion of projects by Company's third-party relationships, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of Company's anticipated projects, delays or changes in plans with respect to the development of Company's anticipated projects by Company's third-party relationships, risks affecting the ability to develop projects, risks in legislative changes in the applicable jurisdictions, risks inherent in operating in foreign jurisdictions, the ability to attract key personnel, risks in decrease of price of helium, gas or oil. No assurances can be given that the efforts by Company will be successful.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that notwithstanding the expectations described herein, there can be no assurance that the plans described herein will be completed as proposed. Trading in the securities of VVC should be considered highly speculative.  All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca ).


Engaging in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following events.

Loan from Chairman

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Appointment of Officers

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the completion of Levens 4-31 well in the Syracuse Project as well as the commencement of drilling activities at the Josephine Mack 1-18 well, marking the initiation of the Company's first test well within the Stockholm Project located in Wallace County, Kansas.

Progress In Syracuse Project With Completion of Levens 4-31

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the rework of a pre-existing oil well in southwest Kansas as a test for oil production in the region.

Initiation of Ardery Oil Well Rework
Building on its experience in natural resource management, especially recent work in Kansas, VVC has leveraged its subsurface mineral rights to examine the feasibility of oil production in an area where the Company is already involved in helium and natural gas production. Through geological due diligence, VVC has confirmed the potential for oil production within the area. This confirmation aligns with historic data indicating over 12 million barrels of oil production directly north of Ardery well site.

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse HeliumNatural Gas Project in Kansas:

Completion and Operational Status of Syracuse Gas Gathering System
The Company has completed and is operating its Syracuse Gas Gathering system. This state-of-the-art pipeline infrastructure is designed to service the entire 16,000-acre project and is pivotal in the Company's ability to efficiently market its natural gas. Now that the core system is in place, only lateral lines will need to be added to this system. The system facilitates a robust connection to the Tumbleweed pipeline, where the Company has secured a sale contract for helium, natural gas, and other valuable natural gas liquids. The operationalization of this system underscores the Company's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies for optimized resource management and market responsiveness.

