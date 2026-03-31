VTel Wireless partners with Ericsson to launch first nationwide 5G Standalone VoNR roaming for rural America

VTel Wireless (VTel) today announced it has chosen Ericsson as its 5G Core and Radio Access Network (RAN) provider, supporting the rollout of a 5G Standalone (SA) network, marking a transformative milestone for rural wireless connectivity in the United States.

With this deployment of 5G Core and RAN from Ericsson, VTel is positioned to become the nation's first rural carrier to support fully native 5G Standalone VoNR (Voice over New Radio) roaming with nationwide communications service providers (CSPs). The new deployment will mean subscribers of other national CSPs will be able to maintain 5G SA quality connectivity in the rural areas served by VTel. Unlike today's roaming agreements, which rely on 4G LTE VoLTE underlays for voice, the new core network will enable end-to-end 5G roaming with VoNR. This removes legacy dependencies and delivers a modern, fully native 5G experience for nationwide users.

"VTel has long been a pioneer in rural wireless innovation, and the transition to a 5G Standalone architecture further strengthens our leadership while keeping Vermonters at the forefront of connectivity, performance, and reliability," said Dr. Michel Guité, Chairman and CEO of VTel Wireless. "Chairman Brendan Carr and the FCC have been clear that closing the digital divide requires bold investment in next-generation infrastructure, not incremental steps. Our 5G Standalone and VoNR deployment with Ericsson is VTel's way of turning that vision into reality for some of the most rural communities in America, so that Vermonters and visitors alike can count on world class connectivity wherever they live, work, or roam."

Through sustained investment in advanced wireless infrastructure, VTel supports efforts to expand broadband access, accelerate next-generation network deployment, and ensure rural communities fully participate in the digital economy.

"VTel Wireless is setting a powerful example of how rural CSPs can lead in next-generation connectivity," said Per Wahlen, Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Unit US Hyperscalers & Regional Accounts, Ericsson Americas. "By adopting a cloud-native 5G Core and enabling VoNR-based roaming, VTel is extending fully native 5G capabilities into rural America with trusted products and solutions - strengthening nationwide interoperability while delivering the performance, flexibility, and future readiness required for the next phase of wireless innovation."

"Ericsson was a natural choice for VTel's network evolution, built on a trusted relationship shaped by years of close collaboration, innovation and execution," said Guité. "That partnership was especially evident during the pandemic, when the digital divide became impossible to ignore. As Vermont school children shifted to remote learning, Ericsson worked alongside VTel to deploy a high-speed fixed wireless site in just days – helping students stay connected to their schools and peers without losing academic ground. That level of commitment to rural America made this decision an easy one."

Under the agreement, VTel and Ericsson will deploy core evolution and cloud-native solutions across Vermont, including Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution and advanced Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies. By adopting Ericsson's Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS), VTel will be positioned to leverage the latest cloud-native functions (CNFs) today and into the future. Together, these capabilities will enhance network efficiency and flexibility while enabling seamless integration of future 5G innovations and evolving RAN technologies.

By deploying a 5G Core and enabling VoNR-based roaming, VTel strengthens the nationwide connectivity ecosystem, extending advanced 5G capabilities into some of the country's most remote regions. Delivering full 5G SA voice and inter-operator connectivity also supports future spectrum consolidation by removing the need to maintain 3G or 4G networks for voice services.

The benefits of the Ericsson dual-mode cloud-native 5G SA Core extend beyond Vermont. Through a partnership with VTel, Xtreme Enterprises is helping expand 5G SA roaming to ultra-rural carriers across the United States. As a neutral host for more than 50 independent Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) providers, Xtreme supports infrastructure integration and roaming enablement - creating a scalable blueprint for modern rural roaming and strengthening the broader U.S. wireless ecosystem.

NOTES TO EDITOR:

Ericsson 5G Voice  (Voice over New Radio)

5G Core: Get to the core of 5G's potential

ABOUT VTEL WIRELESS
VTel Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications provider delivering advanced wireless and broadband services to some of the most remote regions of Vermont. Known for innovation and rapid deployment capabilities, VTel continues to redefine what is possible in rural connectivity.

ABOUT Ericsson:
Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

CONTACT: Jannie Tong, jannie.tong@ericsson.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vtel-wireless-partners-with-ericsson-to-launch-first-nationwide-5g-standalone-vonr-roaming-for-rural-america-302729576.html

SOURCE Ericsson

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