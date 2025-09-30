VPT Expands VXR Series with New 270 V Input DC-DC Converter

VPT, Inc. a Heico company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), announces the release of the VXR125-27000S the first 270 V input model in its VXR Series of high-reliability COTS DC-DC converters, introduced in parallel with the VXRF2-270 EMI filter. The new converter delivers 125 W of output power and operates over a 160 V to 400 V input range.

The VXR125-27000S incorporates VPT's patented epoxy-encapsulated V-SHIELD® packaging, designed for high chemical and environmental resistance, and features dual-sided conduction cooling to simplify thermal management. A six-sided metalized shield improves EMI performance, and the device is fully compatible with high-volume assembly processes including wave soldering and aqueous wash.

Engineered for streamlined system design, the VXR125-27000S requires no external components for stability, reducing overall part count and design complexity. The converter also delivers up to 89% efficiency, higher full-load efficiency than comparable solutions, and improved transient response enabled by VPT's regulated isolation stage design.

This new product can operate at +105 °C at full power with no derating across the entire input voltage range, ensuring consistent performance in demanding thermal environments. As part of VPT's screening process, each unit undergoes a 96-hour burn-in at +105 °C, providing added assurance of long-term reliability in mission-critical applications.

"Adding a 270 V input option expands the versatility of the VXR family and reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver rugged, high-performance power solutions optimized for critical systems," said Doug Sterk , Advising Engineer.

The converter is qualified to JESD22, MIL- STD-810 , and MIL- STD-883 standards for shock, vibration, and temperature cycling. It meets RTCA/DO-160 Section 16 requirements, and when paired with an appropriate VXRF2-270 EMI filter, also complies with MIL- STD-461 , RTCA/DO-160 Sections 18 and 21, providing a solution suitable for both military and commercial aircraft.

By eliminating the need for external components while maintaining rugged environmental performance, the VXR125-27000S helps reduce system cost, minimize design risk, and improve long-term reliability.

The new VXR125-27000S is now available for purchase through VPT's U.S. e-commerce platform, with international availability to follow.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting a local VPT representative or distributor .

About VPT and Heico
VPT, Inc. , part of the Heico Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters and EMI filters for avionics, military and space applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com .

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based Heico Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL -based Heico Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about Heico, please visit www.heico.com .

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

