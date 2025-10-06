Voting Notice for Shareholders Amid Canada Post Strike

Voting Notice for Shareholders Amid Canada Post Strike

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (" Electra " or the " Company ") announces that due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, the mailing and delivery of Electra's Meeting Materials for its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") has been disrupted.

Your vote is important. Please cast your vote as soon as possible and ahead of the upcoming meeting. If you have not yet received your voting materials, please take immediate action to obtain your control number and vote online. Instructions are provided below.

Registered Shareholders Beneficial Shareholders
Who? Shares held in your name and represented by a physical certificate Shares held with a broker, bank, or other intermediary
How to Obtain a Control Number Call TSX Trust at 1-800-387-0825 or 416-682-3860
Email shareholderinquiries@tmx.com
Submit online request https://www.tsxtrust.com/a/controlnumber 		Contact your broker
How to Vote Online proxyvote@tmx.com (requires 13-digit control number) www.proxyvote.com (requires 16-digit control number)


Alternatively, shareholders may contact Sodali, Electra's proxy solicitation agent, at 1-833-711-5528 or assistance@investor.sodali.com for support in obtaining control numbers and submitting votes.

The Meeting will be held on October 15, 2025, and votes must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 10, 2025.

"We want to ensure that all shareholders are able to exercise their right to vote despite the disruptions caused by the postal strike," said Heather Smiles, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development. "Partnering with Sodali provides an additional avenue to make the process straightforward, timely, and accessible."

As previously disclosed, Electra is currently undertaking a restructuring of its balance sheet (the "Restructuring Transactions") to strengthen the Company's financial foundation and advance its strategic priorities. As part of this process, shareholder approval will be required for, among other things, the election of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), including the appointments of Gerard Hueber and Jody Thomas and other resolutions related to completing the Company's restructuring.

Electra encourages all registered shareholders to vote promptly to ensure their shares are represented at this important meeting.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is a leader in advancing North America's critical minerals supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. The Company is developing North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery in Ontario as part of a phased strategy to onshore critical minerals refining and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. Electra's strategy also includes battery recycling and the advancement of its cobalt-copper project in Idaho, Iron Creek, one of the only primary cobalt deposits in the United States. Growth initiatives include integrating black mass recycling at its Ontario refining complex and evaluating opportunities for additional nickel sulfate production in North America. For more information, please visit www.ElectraBMC.com .

Contact

Heather Smiles
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Electra Battery Materials
info@ElectraBMC.com
1.416.900.3891

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "will," "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will," "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Among the bases for assumptions with respect to the potential for additional government funding are discussions and indications of support from government actors based on certain milestones being achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Other factors that could lead actual results to differ materially include failure to obtain required approvals or satisfy closing conditions, changes in government policy or funding commitments, delays in construction or commissioning of the refinery, inability to complete the Offering or the Restructuring on the proposed terms and general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions. Although the Company believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Electra Battery MaterialsTSXV:ELBMBattery Metals Investing
ELBM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Electra Battery Materials Logo

Electra Battery Materials

Building North America’s First Battery Materials Park

Electra Evaluates Development of Second Battery Materials Refinery in North America; Appoints 30 Year Industry Veteran to Lead Study

Electra Evaluates Development of Second Battery Materials Refinery in North America; Appoints 30 Year Industry Veteran to Lead Study

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced that as part of its growth strategy in support of the onshoring of electric vehicle supply chains in North America it has begun preliminary discussions with the Government of Quebec to build a new... Keep Reading...
Electra Appoints Experienced Finance Executive as CFO

Electra Appoints Experienced Finance Executive as CFO

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Craig Cunningham a finance executive with 17 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer effective today. "Craig is a welcome addition to the Electra senior leadership team,... Keep Reading...
Electra Underscores Commitment to Sustainability with Launch of Comprehensive ESG Policies and Frameworks

Electra Underscores Commitment to Sustainability with Launch of Comprehensive ESG Policies and Frameworks

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) (the "Company" or "Electra") today announced the introduction of a comprehensive set of olicies and frameworks that underpin the Company's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) best practices. Approved by the... Keep Reading...
Electra Makes Steady Progress in Q1 2022 Towards Commissioning its Cobalt Refinery

Electra Makes Steady Progress in Q1 2022 Towards Commissioning its Cobalt Refinery

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today provided an update on its plans to develop a low carbon, fully-integrated battery materials park for the North American electric vehicle industry and announced the filing of its financial results for the first... Keep Reading...
Electra Updates ATM Program

Electra Updates ATM Program

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") announces that it has updated its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") to issue up to C$20,000,000 (or its equivalent in U.S. currency) of common shares ("Common Shares") in the United States and Canada... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an arm's length party to acquire a package of unpatented mineral lode claims (the " Claims "). The drilled-out deposit... Keep Reading...
Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC) (“Volt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce two major strategic advancements - the Company has been accepted as a member of both the DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) supported Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) and the Alabama Mobility and Power... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia –TheNewswire Oct 2, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the 2025 annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)... Keep Reading...
Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well AdvancedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) pleased to announce its immediate entry into the sodium nickel chloride (SNC) (or previously referred as sodium alumina solid state (SAS)), battery market in Australia, Europe and United... Keep Reading...
Institutional Investment

Institutional Investment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Graphite One Welcomes Strategic Investment from Doyon Limited and Aleut

Related News

rare earth investing

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Iron Investing

China Orders Ban of BHP Iron Ore Imports

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates