Nickel Investing News

Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol VLTMF.

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares, and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors," said CEO, Bob Bresee . "We believe that trading on the OTCQB® can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets."

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange, under the symbol VOLT.

An application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is currently pending to further enable the easier electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States .

About Voltage Metals Corp.

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with a highly experienced team focused on nickel and other battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The company looks to create shareholder value by aggregating and exploring projects that possess sound geology and brand-new discovery potential. Voltage has a deep roster among management and key stakeholders, that are fluent in the essential resource trifecta of exploration, operations and finance.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the timing of the commencement of trading on the CSE and the business and operations of the Company and Voltage Metals. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and Voltage Metals and the timely receipt of CSE approval. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the state of the regulatory environment, and the delay or failure to receive CSE approval.  Please refer to the Listing Statement for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/19/c1573.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Voltage MetalsCSE:VOLTNickel Investing
VOLT:CNX
Voltage Metals

Voltage Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Voltage Metals

VOLTAGE METALS CORP BEGINS DRILL PROGRAM at the ST. LAURENT NICKEL-COPPER SULPHIDE PROJECT

Voltage Metals Corp., ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) has commenced a diamond drill exploration program at the Company's 100% owned St. Laurent Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located 160 km northeast of Timmins, Ontario . The program consists of approximately 3,000 metres of drilling with downhole geophysical surveys to define deeper conductive targets for testing in the later phases of the program.

The St. Laurent Project has received minimal exploration activity since the initial discovery in the mid 1960's when nickel-copper mineralization was first identified in a series of shallow drill holes. Subsequent airborne geophysical surveys defined a strong electromagnetic (EM) anomaly with an associated bullseye magnetic response, both of which are coincident with the mineralized zone. Diamond drilling in 2008 and 2019 identified geological characteristics indicative of a gabbro breccia/conduit hosted style nickel mineralization comparable to the Lynn Lake Deposit (28.4 million tons @ 0.91% Ni, 0.49% Cu) 1 the Kenbridge deposit (7.5 million tonnes @ 0.58% Ni, 0.32% Cu) 2 , and the Montcalm Deposit (3.9 million tonnes @ 1.3% Ni, 0.67% Cu, 0.05 Co) 3 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Voltage Metals

Voltage Metals Corp Property Acquisition and Director Appointment

Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) (the "Company" or "Voltage") is pleased to provide this corporate update to its shareholders.

Property Acquisition

Voltage has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Jerry Lake nickel/copper property located 140 km northeast of Timmins Ontario . The Jerry Lake intrusion has never been evaluated with ground geophysical surveys and has only had a single drill hole which failed to reach bedrock. The Ni-Cu sulphide potential of the Jerry Lake gabbro is supported by a well pronounced chalcopyrite and nickel-in-till dispersal fan in the down-ice location.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Voltage Metals

Voltage Metals Announces Resignation of Darryl Levitt as Corporate Secretary and Director

Voltage Metals Corp. (formerly, Mansa Exploration Inc.) (CSE: VOLT) announces that Mr. Darryl Levitt has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective March 25, 2022 in order to focus on other business endeavours. The company wishes to thank Darryl for his service.

Forward Looking Statements

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Breaking Ground at the Araguaia Nickel Project

Breaking Ground at the Araguaia Nickel Project

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM),(TSX:HZM), the nickel development company with assets in Brazil, is pleased to announce that the Company has officially commenced construction and broken ground at its flagship Araguaia Nickel Project (''Araguaia'' or the "Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals Releases Record Length of High-Grade Nickel Mineralization at the Tamarack Nickel Project

Talon to Complete In-fill Drilling for Pre-Feasibility Study this Month

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project"), located in central Minnesota.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sama Enters into Share Purchase Agreements for Sale of 5,625,000 shares in SRG Mining Inc.

(TheNewswire)

SAMA Resources Inc.

Montreal, Quebec TheNewswire - May 17, 2022 Sama Resources Inc. (" Sama ") (TSXV:SME ) ( OTC:SAMMF) wishes to announce that it has entered into Share Purchase Agreements (the " Agreements ") with various purchasers to sell 5,625,000 shares (the " Common Shares ) of SRG Mining Inc. (" SRG "), for an aggregate purchase price (the " Purchase Price ") of CDN$3,937,500 (the " Transaction "). The Transaction closed on May 17, 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Centaurus Metals

Jaguar Resource Definition Drilling Delivers Outstanding New Results of up to 46.0m at 2.17% Nickel

Successful in-fill drilling continues to de-risk the Project by increasing confidence in the shallow open pit mineralisation that will underpin early payback of the planned mining operation


Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.2 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $0.8 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $16.2 million. This compares to $6.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2022 amounts to $113.3 million.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process

Canada Nickel Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce submission of the preliminary draft of the Initial Project Description ("IPD") to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("the Agency") following the related signing of ground-breaking Impact Assessment Process Agreements ("Impact Assessment Agreements" or "IA Agreements") with Taykwa Tagamou Nation, Matachewan First Nation, and Mattagami First Nation.

Canada Nickel Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel said, "This is an important first step in the permitting process for Crawford. Since the founding of the Company, our approach has been to work with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders as partners in order to create shared value through economic opportunities, while also being respectful and responsible stewards of the natural environment. These ground-breaking Impact Assessment Agreements foster full participation of Indigenous Communities in the federal Impact Assessment process for the development of the Crawford Nickel Project."

"Taykwa Tagamou Nation is proud of the partnership we have with Canada Nickel. This innovative model of applying Traditional Knowledge through a land use study enables our community to both understand the project's impacts through all stages of its life cycle, while ensuring that, as the stewards of our Traditional Territory, development is conducted in an environmentally sustainable manner", said Chief Bruce Archibald .

"True Indigenous partnerships, such as ours with Canada Nickel, provide certainty for proponents, along with economic opportunity for Northern Ontario and impacted Indigenous communities," said Deputy Chief Derek Archibald . "With this certainty, Taykwa Tagamou Nation is meaningfully participating in the project's economic development from beginning to end".

Chief Chad Boissoneau , of Mattagami First Nation, commented "Agreements of this nature, built upon honest and genuine relationships, benefit both the First Nation and the Proponent. First Nations can fully participate in the Impact Assessment of a major project on our Traditional Land, while supporting Canada Nickel in making properly informed, sustainable, and respectful decisions about a project that stands to be of great benefit to our community."

An Important Step for the Crawford Nickel Project

The submission of the preliminary draft of the IPD to the Agency initiates a precursory review period of the document. This review period, coinciding with Canada Nickel's independent Indigenous and public consultation program for the IPD, will enable Canada Nickel to integrate feedback from both the Agency's review and Canada Nickel's engagement activities into the final draft of the IPD, expected to be formally submitted in summer 2022.

The Impact Assessment process is a planning and decision-making tool used by regulators, Indigenous communities, the general public, stakeholders, and proponents to emphasize the positive benefits and resolve or mitigate the potential impacts of a proposed major project. The IPD is a key phase in the early planning and development of a modern mining project.

Impact Assessment Process Agreements

The signing and implementation of the IA Agreements further validates the meaningful and productive relationships developed between Canada Nickel and Taykwa Tagamou Nation, Matachewan First Nation, and Mattagami First Nation, and serves as tangible evidence of Canada Nickel's intention around full integration of Indigenous communities into the development of the Crawford Nickel Project.

The IA Agreements are intended to foster full participation of Indigenous communities in the federal Impact Assessment process, with a focus on community driven completion of Traditional Knowledge and Land Use and Socio-economic studies. In addition to outlining effective communication channels and platforms for meaningful engagement, the IA Agreements facilitate tangible capacity building within the communities that will extend beyond the timeline of and activities relating to the Crawford Project and Canada Nickel, including the hiring and training of a dedicated Impact Assessment Coordinator and the creation of an Impact Assessment Coordination Committee, comprised of representative, interested community members, including youth and elders.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby , Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-takes-important-step-in-crawford-nickel-project-permitting-process-301545660.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c4551.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×