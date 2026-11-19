OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Vizsla Copper Corp. (or "Vizsla Copper") (TSX-V: VCU; OTCQX: VCUFF), a critical minerals focused exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Vizsla Copper upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.
Vizsla Copper begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VCUFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Vizsla Copper is advancing a copper-led portfolio across Alaska and British Columbia, combining flagship asset quality, district-scale upside and exposure to the long-term demand drivers behind critical minerals.
The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.
"Our move to OTCQX marks an important step in raising Vizsla Copper's profile with U.S investors," commented Craig Parry, Chair and CEO. "As we advance our critical minerals projects in Alaska and British Columbia, we look forward to broadening our U.S. shareholder base and keeping investors informed of our progress across the portfolio."
Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $29.38B in the third quarter of 2026, representing an 84.22% increase over Q3 2025. OTC Markets recorded $203.47B in total dollar volume in Q3. North America ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.
About Vizsla Copper
Vizsla Copper is a critical-minerals focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer and Delta VMS projects in Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in British Columbia. All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value-accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in stable mining jurisdictions, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Vizsla Copper is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.
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