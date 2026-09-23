VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES STAKING OF THE MILLER COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU,OTC:VCUFF) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E1) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition, through staking, of the highly-prospective Miller copper-gold porphyry project (or "Miller") in central British Columbia. The road-accessible project is contiguous with Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan mine and represents an exciting new, cost-effective exploration opportunity in a prospective region close to significant infrastructure.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cost-effective Acquisition: The Miller project was acquired through staking and is 100% owned and free of royalties.
- Strategically Located: The 25,274-hectare Miller project borders Centerra Gold's producing Mount Milligan mine and covers numerous priority copper-gold exploration targets near existing infrastructure.
- Acquisition Rationale: The Miller project represents an internally generated copper-gold porphyry project that fits well into the company's pipeline of exploration projects in British Columbia and Alaska.
- Generative Work Planned: An airborne mobile magnetotelluric ("MobileMT") survey is set to commence across the entire Miller project in the coming weeks. The goal of the survey is to investigate the scale of alteration zones of known targets as well as identify new target areas.
- Fully Funded for 2026; Focus Remains on Core Projects: Vizsla Copper remains focused on the development and exploration of its core assets in Alaska and British Columbia, where it is fully funded to complete all planned activities through 2026 with approximately C$15 million in treasury.
"Miller builds upon our strong copper-led portfolio in Alaska and B.C. and supports our long-term objective of progressing our more advanced projects while continuing to build upon our pipeline of discovery-focused assets, providing multiple pathways for value creation," commented Craig Parry, Chair and CEO. "We see a significant opportunity to capitalize on the growing copper demand and increasing need for responsibly produced supply from stable North American jurisdictions. With approximately C$15 million in cash, our 2026 field programs are fully funded, positioning us well to advance our portfolio while continuing to pursue new opportunities. We look forward to a steady flow of assay results from our ongoing drill programs at our Palmer VMS project in Alaska and Poplar porphyry project in B.C., where we are following up on a new discovery, as well as remaining results from our recently completed drill program at the Woodjam porphyry project in B.C."
"We jumped at the opportunity to stake this sizeable land position near significant infrastructure that supports Centerra's Mount Milligan mine," commented Steve Blower, Senior Vice President, Exploration. "Regional geological and geophysical datasets suggest the geology at Miller may be very similar to that at Mt. Milligan, and I'd like to thank our exploration team for generating this compelling exploration opportunity. Importantly, the mine's main transmission line and access road traverses across the eastern block of Miller proximal to our highest priority targets. We look forward to the results of the MobileMT survey and subsequent generative exploration activities, such as prospecting and soil geochemistry, in 2027."
Strategically Located Miller Copper-Gold Porphyry Project
The road accessible, 25,274-hectare Miller project, located approximately 140 kilometers north of Prince George in central British Columbia, consists of two blocks (West and East) that are contiguous with Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan project (470 Mt at 0.28 g/t Au and 0.17% Cu, Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve)1. Mineral tenures were acquired by staking through Mineral Titles Online and issued under the new British Columbia Claims Consultation Framework.
The project is underlain by prospective mafic volcanic rocks of the Nicola Group and intruded by Jurassic Age composite intrusions, locally associated with porphyry-related Cu-Au mineralization. Both blocks are predominantly covered by glacial till and therefore underlying geology is mostly inferred from regional magnetics. The geophysical data highlights a strong association of prospective intrusions/stocks, similar to what has been observed at Mt. Milligan2, with magnetic-high anomalies. Both blocks contain multiple discreet magnetic high anomalies interpreted to represent concealed and prospective monzonite intrusions.
The eastern block of the Miller project contains three defined target areas, Fred, RPF and Lake (Figure 1). The Fred target consists of locally exposed porphyry-related alteration and Cu-Au mineralization exposed along road-cuts with rock samples up to 0.48 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu3. Mineralization is reportedly locally observed across a 3.5 kilometer NW-SE trend that lacks soil geochemical coverage or IP geophysics and has never been drill tested. The RPF geophysical target comprises a discreet magnetic-high with a coincident open-ended chargeability-high anomaly defined across two lines, which were completed by Teck in 19914. This target also remains untested by drilling. The Lake Target, which is located approximately 9 kilometers east of Mount Milligan, consists of a series of discrete and clustered magnetic-high anomalies. The WM targets on the western block (Figure 1) consist of numerous discreet magnetic-high anomalies, which are interpreted to represent concealed intrusions.
Next Steps
A project-wide airborne mobile magnetotelluric (MobileMT) survey across the entire Miller project area is set to commence in the coming weeks. The survey will consist of 1,667-line kilometers on 200 meter spaced, northeast-southwest oriented lines. The objective of the survey is to image subsurface resistivity and conductivity, to a depth up to 2 kilometers, while investigating the scale of locally concealed alteration zones. These target areas will be further investigated and refined in 2027 with soil and rock geochemical surveys.
Figure 1. Map showing the location of Vizsla Copper's Miller project in relation to Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan mine. Priority exploration targets at Miller are also shown. Mineralization at Mount Milligan1 is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Miller project.
About Vizsla Copper
Vizsla Copper is a critical-minerals focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in British Columbia.
All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value-accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in stable mining jurisdictions, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.
Vizsla Copper is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector.
Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).
Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper, who is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Certain scientific and technical information in this news release, including historical exploration results, is historical in nature and has been compiled from prior reports and public disclosure prepared by previous property owners and operators. Except as expressly stated, such information has not been independently verified by Vizsla Copper. Vizsla Copper considers this information relevant for geological context and exploration planning purposes, but readers should not place undue reliance on historical information.
Investors are cautioned that mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Miller.
References
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1.
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Centerra Gold Inc., December 31, 2025 Mineral Reserve Summary, centerragold.com
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2.
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Devine, F.A.M., Kowalczyk, P., Heberlein, D.R. (2022): A geo-exploration atlas of the Mt. Milligan porphyry copper-gold district; Geoscience BC, Report 2022-04,
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3.
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Vanderpoll, W. (1990), Phillip Lake Property, Fred 1 and Fred 2 claims, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 20290, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris
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4.
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St. Pierre, M., and Cartwright, a. (1991), Report on the Induced Polarization and Resistivity Survey and Magnetic Survey on the Rainbow Project, Omineca Mining Division, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 21540, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). "Forward-looking statements" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the Company's exploration plans for Miller; the timing, scope and results of ongoing and planned drilling at Woodjam, Poplar and Palmer; the timing and receipt of pending assay results; the interpretation of drill results, historical drill data and geological information; the potential extent, continuity and distribution of mineralization; the potential for additional discoveries or resource growth; the advancement of the Company's mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts.
Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, the absence of mineral reserves and the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates and historical estimates, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements or implied by forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.
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