Elevates Gaming Performance of vivo S15 Pro with Immersive Visual Quality and Advanced Game Display Filters

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest vivo S15 Pro smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with authentic and silky-smooth visual quality for mobile gaming. Coupled with newly introduced game display filters, users can now further personalize the immersive viewing experience to enhance their competitive skills and enjoyment in the gaming world.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

In terms of display, the vivo S15 Pro smartphone features a 6.56-inch FHD+POLED curved screen with a resolution of 2376 x1080 pixels, supports refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The smartphone is built on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 8100 flagship-light 5G mobile platform, which utilizes TSMC's N5 (5nm) processing technology, and incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor to further enhance the display performance for mobile gaming.  In terms of battery, the vivo S15 Pro smartphone supports 88W flash charging with dual-core charge pump technology, enabling users to rapidly recharge the device following prolonged gaming, while actively managing temperature and optimizing the run-time of the battery.

Pixelworks technology brings significant visual display benefits to vivo S15 Pro smartphones, including:

  • MotionEngine ® Technology — Pixelworks' patented MotionEngine ® technology (MEMC) uses efficient interpolation algorithm to boost low frame rate animation to high frame rates of up to 120 fps, which ensures ultra-smooth motion quality while preserving original artistic intent of game creators. Additionally, Pixelworks-enabled distributed processing offloads GPU workload to reduce overall system power consumption, which in turn prevents overheating and extends game play onto mobile devices. This function has been uniquely adapted to achieve optimal visual performance for multiple popular mobile games, including Game for Peace, League of Legends, King of Glory, Call of Duty, Identity V, Cross Fire, Onmyoji Arena and Sky: Children of the Light.

  • Picture Quality Enhancement — In order to create a more immersive viewing experience and improve gaming performance, vivo and Pixelworks collaborated to develop multiple game display filters to enhance visual display effects. For the above-mentioned games, users can adopt general filters that include Vivid, Highlight, Soft, Old Movie, Snow Blindness Prevention and Low Light Enhancement modes. Additional customizable display parameters, such as contrast, saturation, hue and brightness can also be adjusted according to personal preference. Further, for users that prefer a one-stop enhancement of picture quality, dedicated optimization modes are provided for selective popular mobile games, including Game for Peace, League of Legends, King of Glory. Leveraging an in-depth analysis of game-specific content and graphic style, uniquely detailed characters and scenes in these designated games contribute to a more immersive appearance, which helps users to identify with their characters and outperform their opponents more effectively.

"This generation of the vivo S series mainly focuses on cinematic portraits. In addition to inheriting excellent appearance and portrait photography from previous generations, it also strives to deliver a more premium performance and user experience," said Jiayao Zhang , Director of S&S Pro Product Line, vivo. "In terms of performance, we are also making continuous improvements to satisfy the diverse entertainment demands for younger consumers. Through our cooperation with Pixelworks, we are aiming to provide users with more high frame rate mobile games and offer them the option to further optimize the gaming appearance according to their preference. We hope users can enjoy the beauty in the gaming world as much as they do in the real one."

"Congratulations on the launch of vivo S15 Pro smartphone!" said Leo Shen , Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "We are excited to empower vivo S15 Pro users with Pixelworks' advanced visual display technology to further enhance their mobile gaming performance. High frame rate and high picture quality play a key role in cultivating immersive viewing experience for mobile games. With more unveiled details, gamers can easily identify opponents and avoid previously hidden traps, then take action one step earlier to win. Additionally, the variety of game display filters provide consumers with expanded flexibility to choose their own personal gaming appearance. We believe that with the excellent performance and outstanding appearance, vivo S15 Pro is well equipped to win the favor of more young consumers!"

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, design-driven value, user-orientation, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a wide range of R&D centers in cities including Shenzhen , Dongguan , Nanjing , Beijing , Hangzhou , Shanghai , Xi'an , focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up smart manufacturing networks (including brand-authorized manufacturing centers). As of now, vivo has an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones, with its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Americas Cardroom Invites Players to its 21st Anniversary Celebration from May to October

US-facing poker site Americas Cardroom is turning 21 and inviting all players to a special party featuring lots of giveaways, huge tourneys with low buy-ins and a lot more. It's called the 21 st Anniversary Celebration and it runs May through October.

"We're sure our players remember turning 21 and the excitement it brought with their newfound freedom," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "We know you'll find equal excitement in our Anniversary Celebration whether it's at the Preparty, Party or Afterparty section."

FSP, the Top Brand of Power Supply in Five Application Fields

-Edge Computing/Medical/Smart Energy/Gaming/PD Charger-

FSP Group, the world's leading high-performance ODM & Modified STD power supply manufacturer, today unveils the next wave of products designed with bleeding-edge technology that outperforms their rivals.

New NFT Game - MetaSpets will rise to offer players real values and benefits even while the market is in a bad shape.

This is the statement of Mr. Tom Bui , BA in Game Design at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco , U.S., working on many game projects for 9 years. He is the founder of Wise Balance and MetaSpets, a Play & Earn NFT game. Through MetaSpets, the Wise Balance team will revive the community's trust in the GameFi.

- In recent years, the trend of Game-Fi or NFT Game has become one of the world's popular keywords, especially in Southeast Asian countries. This is considered a money-spinner job and financial stability during the pandemic.

Gamelancer records $182,010 in monthly recurring OTT video revenue in the month of April

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is excited to announce it has generated $181,010 in monthly recurring revenue from its curated, in-house produced online video content. With custom Gamelancer video featuring Robolox, Minecraft, GTA and its branded "Egirl" content, Gamelancer now produces 8 custom video content series featured on various OTT video platforms, with recently acquired JoyBox Media launching 2 OTT video content series in the month of May.

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

OTT, or "over-the-top" media is a service which provides internet streaming of custom TV shows or movies for subscribers of the platform to view. Gamelancer curates custom short-form video content which is submitted to OTT platforms, which are subsequently featured on the platform for subscribers to view. Gamelancer therein received a 50% revenue split with the OTT platform hosting the content.

"Gamelancer's growing network of over 28,000,000 followers and subscribers on Tiktok, Snapchat, and Instagram, constitute the largest GenZ social media network in gaming. Our audience increasingly views our video content on subscription-based OTT platforms, which charge viewers a fee and generate advertising revenue, providing Gamelancer with a vital monthly recurring revenue stream. Our OTT video revenue continues to demonstrate that Gamelancer is a new media company, focused on short-form video content and direct media sales. Gamelancer will continue to build multiple short-form video series', featuring content derived from our daily videos posted across our 27 channels. Our walled-garden approach to owned and operated channels on platforms such as Tiktok, allows us to host hundreds of daily short-form videos and choose the best material to build into TV-style series." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 28,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

G FUEL and Capcom Partner Up to Celebrate 35 Years of Mega Man with Brand-New Flavor, Blue Bomber Slushee!

Pre-order your G FUEL Blue Bomber Slushee Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

Celebrating 35 years of robot-blasting adventures with Capcom's Mega Man™ G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports ® — today announced its new flavor, Blue Bomber Slushee, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com ! Fans can pick up the flavor in a limited-edition Collector's Box, which includes a 40-serving tub and an exclusive Shaker Cup modeled after the Blue Bomber's signature Mega Buster arm cannon!

Study Finds Kaiser Permanente Initiative Improves Mental Health in Online Gaming Community

Newly released results show the Presence of Mind initiative can be an effective way to deliver mental health information to a young adult, at-risk group.

A first-of-its-kind mental health initiative developed by Kaiser Permanente and esports organization Cloud9 has been found to be an effective way of supporting the mental health of young adult esports players and fans, according to a new study published today in NEJM Catalyst.

