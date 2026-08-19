Viva Gold to Host Interactive Webinar with Perennial Mine Builder, President & CEO Jim Hesketh

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC August 19, 2026 TheNewswire Viva Gold Corp. ("Viva Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VAU; OTCQB: VAUCF) is pleased to invite shareholders, analysts, and members of the financial community to a live webinar in which management will provide a corporate update on the advancement of its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada. The presentation will outline expected timelines for the Company's ongoing Prefeasibility Study ("PFS"), status of its baseline studies and mine permitting effort, and will feature a deeper technical review of the Company's newly announced high-grade discovery at Midway Hills.
The webinar will be led by James Hesketh, President and Chief Executive Officer. A live question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.
Webinar Details
Date: Tuesday, August 25th
Time: 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT
Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3Ak6lTGNRR-iXcMl4bCs5w
Participants are encouraged to register in advance using the link above. A replay of the webinar will be made available on the Company's website at www.vivagoldcorp.com following the event.
What Will Be Covered
During the webinar, management intends to discuss:
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Prefeasibility Study progress and timing– an update on the workstreams feeding the PFS and the Company's expected timeline to a final PFS report.
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Permitting– an overview of the federal and state permitting process for the Tonopah Gold Project and expected key milestones.
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Technical deep dive on the Midway Hills discovery– a detailed look at the geology, drill results, and exploration upside of the new high-grade zone, including the potential to add higher-grade material to the project.
Spotlight: The Midway Hills High-Grade Discovery
In July 2026, Viva Gold announced a major new high-grade gold discovery at Midway Hills, located within the Tonopah Gold Project. Highlights from the discovery included drill hole TG2617, which returned 35.1 metres averaging 1.6 g/t gold and 16.7 g/t silver, including 1.5 metres of 18.4 g/t gold and 76.9 g/t silver. The hole bottomed in strong mineralization and remains open in all directions, underscoring the potential for further expansion. Hole TG2616, drilled 100 meters east of TG2617, returned 38.1 metres averaging 0.9 g/t gold and 6.8 g/t silver, including 6.1 meters of 3.6 g/t gold and 22.5 g/t silver.
The webinar will provide the technical community with additional context on how the Midway Hills discovery fits within the broader Tonopah system and how the Company intends to advance it alongside the PFS and permitting workstreams.
Management Commentary
"The Tonopah Gold Project continues to advance on multiple fronts, and this webinar is an opportunity to walk the market through exactly where we stand on the prefeasibility study, our EIA submission, and permitting," said James Hesketh, President and CEO of Viva Gold. "The Midway Hills discovery has generated significant interest, and we look forward to taking investors deeper into the technical story behind it and what it could mean for the future of the project."
About Viva Gold Corp
Viva Gold's 100%-owned Tonopah Gold Project is located within a large land position in established gold-mining country on the prolific Walker Lane Structural Trend in western Nevada, approximately a 30-minute drive south of Kinross Gold's Round Mountain Mine. Viva has defined a high-confidence gold mineral resource and has demonstrated the potential for an economically viable open-pit, heap leach/mill gold project through its 2025 preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"). Viva Gold is committed to advancing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, consistent with management's core values.
Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year mining industry veteran who has led the development and construction of eight mines globally. The Board and management team include experienced mining professionals with expertise in exploration, project development, construction, and mine operations.
Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("VAU"), the OTCQB ("VAUCF"), and the Frankfurt Exchange ("7PB"). Viva currently has approximately 172 million shares outstanding. The Company is advancing its Tonopah Gold Project in mining-friendly Nevada with the support of institutional shareholders. More information is available on https://www.sedar.com and at www.vivagoldcorp.com.
For further information please contact:
James Hesketh, President & CEO
(720) 291-1775
Graham Farrell, Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
graham.farrell@vivagoldcorp.com
Forward-Looking Information :
This news release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to drilling operations and estimates of gold mineral resource at the Tonopah Gold Project. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy, inflationary pressures, pandemics, and issues and delays related to permitting activities; the price of gold; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the potential for achieving targeted drill results, the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with drilling and mining operations; and the ability of Viva to fund its capital requirements. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada available at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to read these materials. Viva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.
Cautionary Note to Investors --- Investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this news release are or will be economically or legally mineable. United States investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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