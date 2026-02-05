Vista Gold Strengthens Mt Todd Project Team with Key Appointments in Australia

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") is pleased to announce several key appointments as part of its ongoing program to strengthen the Company's project development capability and corporate presence in Australia. The following individuals have been appointed and recently commenced employment.
- Jeff Dang – Executive General Manager – Projects and Technical Services
- Sharon Goddard – Executive General Manager – External Relations and Social Performance
- Francis Atta Kuranchie – Approvals Manager
Frederick H. Earnest, President and CEO of Vista, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Jeff Dang, Sharon Goddard and Francis Kuranchie to the Vista team. Their individual experience and talents complement those of our Mt Todd project team as we aggressively seek to position the Mt Todd project for the start of detailed engineering and design in early 2027. These appointments mark the start of the transition of project leadership from the corporate office in Denver, Colorado to Australia. As the project advances, Vista envisions having a small, highly effective executive team in Perth, Western Australia and a larger operational team based in the Northern Territory. Mr. Dang and Ms. Goddard will be based in Perth, and Dr. Kuranchie will be based in Darwin where he can more closely interact with Northern Territory regulatory agencies."
More comprehensive information about our newest team members and their individual experience follows.
Jeff Dang
Mr. Dang is a mining engineer with more than 18 years of operational, technical, and leadership experience, primarily in gold, spanning underground and large-scale open pit operations in Africa, Western Australia, and South America. His diverse expertise includes mine management and optimization, project and mine development, project evaluation and studies, and corporate development, including strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions.
Prior to joining Vista, Mr. Dang was General Manager, Projects and Technical for Gold Road Resources Limited in Western Australia. He also held senior management positions with Bellevue Gold and Anglogold Ashanti. Mr. Dang is a Qualified Person as defined by Item 1300 of Regulation S-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering (Honors) from the Western Australian School of Mines in Kalgoorlie and is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).
Sharon Goddard
Ms. Goddard is an accomplished leader with more than 20 years of experience in the mining sector, specializing in social performance, ESG, organizational growth and transformation, corporate affairs, and stakeholder engagement. She brings a proven track record of developing and executing strategies that secure and maintain social license to operate, strengthen investor and community confidence, and deliver measurable sustainability outcomes. Her experience includes extensive engagement with Indigenous groups, regulators, and industry bodies while supporting corporate growth and strong governance.
Ms. Goddard was most recently General Manager, Social Performance and External Relations for Gold Road Resources Limited. Ms. Goddard has an MBA from Curtin University Western Australia, a Financial Markets Diploma from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Francis Atta Kuranchie
Dr. Kuranchie is a senior environmental engineer and leader with over 20 years of experience across open pit and underground mining operations, including gold, copper, iron ore, zinc, and coal. He has held senior health, safety and environmental roles across multiple Australian jurisdictions, leading environmental approvals, regulatory compliance, rehabilitation, and stakeholder engagement for both operating sites and projects in development.
Previously, Dr. Kuranchie held environmental managerial positions at the Carosue Dam Operations in Western Australia, the Millennium Coal Mine in Queensland, and the Pajingo Gold Mine in Queensland. Dr. Kuranchie holds a PhD in Environmental Engineering from Edith Cowan University in Perth, Australia; a Master of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from Linköping University in Sweden; and a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He is also a Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland (RPEQ) and also holds a Fellow membership of the Engineers Australia.
About Vista Gold Corp.
Vista holds the Mt Todd gold project, a leading development-stage gold deposit located in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. The Company has defined a clear pathway to greater value creation, targeting the commencement of detailed engineering and design by early 2027. This milestone is expected to initiate a 27-month design, construction, and commissioning process.
Mt Todd offers strong project economics, significant initial production, and compelling expansion and exploration upside. The Project benefits from advanced local infrastructure, multiple development scenarios, and broad community support, underpinning its potential to become a long-lived, globally significant gold operation.
For further information about Vista or Mt Todd, please contact Pamela Solly, Vice President of Investor Relations, at (720) 981-1185 or visit the Company's website at www.vistagold.com .
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to statements regarding such things as the Company is aggressively seeking to position the Mt Todd project for the start of detailed engineering and design in early 2027; these appointments mark the start of the transition of project leadership from the corporate office in Denver, Colorado to Australia; the Company envisions having a small, highly effective executive team in Perth, Western Australia and a larger operational team based in the Northern Territory; the Company's belief that the Mt Todd gold project is a leading development-stage gold deposit; the Company has defined a clear pathway to greater value creation, targeting the commencement of detailed engineering and design by early 2027; this milestone is expected to initiate a 27-month design, construction, and commissioning process; Mt Todd offers strong project economics, significant initial production, and compelling expansion and exploration upside; the Project benefits from advanced local infrastructure, multiple development scenarios, and broad community support, underpinning its potential to become a long-lived, globally significant gold operation and statements related to the Company's strategy. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this news release include the following: the Company's forecasts and expected cash flows; the Company's projected capital and operating costs; the Company's expectations regarding mining and metallurgical recoveries; mine life and production rates; that laws or regulations impacting mine development or mining activities will remain consistent; the Company's approved business plans, mineral resources and mineral reserves estimates and results of preliminary economic assessments; preliminary feasibility studies and feasibility studies on the Company's projects, if any; the Company's experience with regulators; political and social support of the mining industry in Australia; the Company's experience and knowledge of the Australian mining industry and the Company's expectations of economic conditions and the price of gold. When used in this news release or elsewhere, the words "optimistic," "potential," "indicate," "expect," "intend," "hopes," "believe," "may," "will," "if," "anticipate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of resource and reserve estimates, uncertainty as to the Company's future capital costs, operating costs, non-operating costs, and ability to raise capital; risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of gold; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; potential effects on the Company's operations of environmental regulations in the countries in which it operates; risks due to legal proceedings; risks relating to political and economic instability in certain countries in which it operates; uncertainty as to the results of bulk metallurgical test work; and uncertainty as to completion of critical milestones for Mt Todd; as well as those factors discussed under the headings "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed in February 2025, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Pamela Solly
Vice President of Investor Relations
(720) 981-1185