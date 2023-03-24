WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

VisitBritain releases online accent game using AI voice technology to inspire visitors to 'See Things Differently'

National tourism agency VisitBritain has today launched an online game as part of its new multi-million pound international campaign in Canada for 2023 to drive tourism to Britain .

VisitBritain's new consumer campaign plays with the idea of the 'shared language' between Canada and the UK. Photo credit: VisitBritain/Nadine Sykora (CNW Group/VisitBritain)

The campaign, called Fake (Br)it Till You Make It , highlights the richness of Britain's regional diversity. A new online game on VisitBritain's consumer website uses machine learning, testing players as they have a go at mastering a variety of accents from across Britain , and then sharing links with destination information to drive bookings. Participants in the game are encouraged to share their results on social media and challenge their friends using the hashtag #FakeBritChallenge.

The multi-media marketing campaign uses a mix of on- and-offline channels including content across social media, influencers, custom content partners, digital display and audio advertising, driving online traffic to
a landing page on VisitBritain.com with ideas and links to activities, attractions and experiences. Branded content features a variety of local phrases alongside destination images, and a series of short films sees Brits sharing a warm welcome in local accents and dialects promoting their destinations, encouraging visitors to come and explore for themselves.

VisitBritain Executive Vice President, The Americas, Australia and New Zealand Paul Gauger said:

"Our priority is to harness the strong recovery and growth we have seen from Canada , and we are delighted to be running this dedicated and playful campaign, tapping into motivations to travel right now.

"This innovative game puts Britain's diversity front and centre, using modern technology to engage players, tell the story of our dynamic destinations and inspire Canadian visitors to discover more, stay longer and explore year-round."

The international GREAT Britain marketing campaign invites visitors to 'See Things Differently', showcasing Britain as a dynamic, diverse and exciting destination, packed full of activities to come and enjoy now, with a warm British welcome at its heart.

The campaign will also capture major events in 2023 including the Coronation of King Charles III and Liverpool hosting the Eurovision Song Contest , on behalf of Ukraine , both taking place in May, valuable opportunities to show Britain's welcome, creativity and ability to host events of the highest calibre.

The 'Fake (Br)it Till You Make It' campaign has been developed to play on the idea of shared language between Canada and Britain . VisitBritain's research shows that feelings of welcome and connection are top motivators for Canadian travellers in choosing a holiday destination, and the campaign builds on existing cultural ties by inviting visitors to learn more about the accents they have heard through British film and TV and by highlighting the personal connections and fun, unexpected experiences to be found on their next trip to Britain .

VisitBritain's 'See Things Differently' campaign is part of the UK Government's GREAT campaign .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Fenix Games Selects Polygon to Power its Portfolio of Web3 Games

Fenix Games today announced it has selected leading blockchain protocol Polygon to power its forthcoming portfolio of web3 game development partners. Leveraging the Polygon blockchain, Fenix Games aims to usher in a new wave of blockchain enabled games that provide rich and seamless experiences for the mass market consumers.

"There are a myriad of technical and infrastructure choices that a game developer must vet and then integrate in order to build games in web3. This takes valuable time and resources away from what they do best, which is creating unmissable games that leverage the unique attributes of blockchain," says Rudy Koch , Chief Business Officer of Fenix Games. "We're looking to build a simplified playbook for go-to-market by curating a list of strategic partners so developers can move smarter and faster. We have known the Polygon Labs team for a long time, and we've been consistently blown away by their top-tier capabilities. It made perfect sense to us at Fenix Games to forge this partnership so that game teams looking to enter the space can benefit from all that Polygon has to offer."

AI NPCs are the future of gaming: Parametrix.ai leads the way with its revolutionary GAEA system

"Advanced AI NPCs will bring more diverse storylines, providing players with an immersive and unpredictable game experience-just like Westworld."

This is a report from PingWest:

Hadean to lead on gaming metaverse initiatives as Mythos Foundation Committee Chair

Award-winning metaverse startup, Hadean, is set to be one of five subcommittee chairs of the Mythos Foundation, the initiative aimed at decentralising and promoting Web3 gaming and esports projects. The company will spearhead funding and development for metaverse technologies and prototypes and help reduce barriers-to-entry for game developers.

Hadean To Lead Mythos Foundation Gaming Metaverse Initiatives

As the gaming industry moves to embrace a metaverse-ready mindset, Hadean is working with Mythical Games and the members of the Mythos Foundation to accelerate the development of cross-chain infrastructure that will allow deep integration of gaming communities and true interoperability between virtual worlds, leading to the seamless intersection of different games on-demand and in a single user experience.

With Mythical Games at the helm, the Mythos decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) aims to give gamers and developers a seat at the table and stir strategic projects to escalate the expansion of the Mythos ecosystem.

Subcommittee chairs will serve a one-year term and have been elected by token holders of the Mythos Token (MYTH), the fixed supply utility token used as the basis of a decentralised economy where anyone is empowered to participate and have a say.

Craig Beddis , Hadean CEO, said: "It is a great privilege for Hadean to be recognised as a leader at the bleeding edge of metaverse technology development by the Mythos ecosystem and to be appointed chair of the Foundation's subcommittee alongside other gaming industry heavy-hitters. The Mythos vision for a democratised gaming ecosystem is in perfect sync with our view of a decentralised metaverse, where gamers, developers and creators are able to actively participate in the value chain, and we look forward to playing our role in supporting this group of trailblazing industry partners."

John Linden , Mythical Games CEO said: "At the core of the Mythos Foundation is the belief that the next iteration of video games will be democratized to allow developers and players to actively participate in game economies through the Mythos ecosystem. With their heavy focus on delivering metaverse network technology, Hadean is championing this cause by providing the next generation of virtual worlds. I'm excited to see them help lead new technology initiatives as a subcommittee chair of the Mythos Foundation."

For more information head to: https://mythos.foundation/

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean powers the creator economy, providing the infrastructure and computational power required to realise the full potential of the metaverse. Our web 3.0 technology allows you to build, run and monetise immersive virtual environments and experiences, dynamically connecting audiences across the world by providing scalability, security, and interoperability.

About the Mythos Foundation

The Mythos Foundation supports the Mythos DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), created to simplify, standardize, and accelerate decentralized economies within traditional and web3 games and metaverse ecosystems. The Foundation aims to democratize game economies and allow gamers, publishers, and developers to participate in a decentralized game ecosystem. Supported by ecosystem partners across the game development, publishing, esports, and web3 industries, the Foundation is grounded in the support of multi-chain ecosystems, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems, decentralized governance mechanisms, and multi-token economies. For more information, visit mythos.foundation .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039998/Hadean.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hadean-to-lead-on-gaming-metaverse-initiatives-as-mythos-foundation-committee-chair-301780923.html

SOURCE Hadean

Wolffun Game Brings Thetan Arena to the Samsung U.S. Galaxy Store

  • Thetan Arena, the Best Mobile Game by Polkastarter GAM3 Awards 2022, is now available in the Samsung Galaxy Store U.S.
  • The expanded availability will bring fun activities and rewards in Thetan Arena to millions of Galaxy Store users

Wolffun Game, the prominent Vietnamese game development studios, is launching its flagship mobile game, Thetan Arena, in the Samsung Galaxy Store to reach users in the United States .

Since the game's public debut in November 2021 , Thetan Arena has achieved key milestones, continuously making it to the list of top projects in the GameFi sector. Most recently, Thetan Arena has been acclaimed as the Best Mobile Game at the GAM3 Awards 2022 after facing grand competition from other strong contenders in the category. The game has also been listed among the top 20 most influential blockchain games by ABGA .

The achievements of Thetan Arena have placed the foundation for the creation of Thetan Rivals, a title that promised gaming fans a more light-hearted, casual gaming experience, yet no less competitive and fun. The game is expected to enter its official launch phase in 2023.

By launching in the Samsung Galaxy Store, Wolffun Game plans to bring some of the most memorable gaming moments to fans across the globe, starting with From The Galaxy To The Arena , which will bring Thetan Arena to the U.S. Samsung Galaxy Store from March 24 to April 13 and offer players valuable in-game rewards including NFT heroes, a cosmetic item, and Power Points.

To redeem the rewards:

"Having worked in the gaming industry for a long time, we always take note of how critical gamers can be when it comes to choosing what they get to experience, and launching in the Samsung Galaxy Store helps us deliver to our fans all over the world. We are very honoured and look forward to making every gaming moment a memorable one for Samsung users, not only with Thetan Arena but also with Thetan Rivals as well", said Eric Nguyen , founder & CEO of Wolffun Game.

Gaming fans are encouraged to hop on the hype train to get their hands on the exclusive benefits that are currently only accessible in From The Galaxy To The Arena .

About Wolffun Game

Wolffun Game game development studio with a passionate and experienced team that has developed several prominent games in the MOBA genre for both Mobile and PC platforms. With a goal of creating unique, enjoyable gaming experiences and increasing investment opportunities for the public, Wolffun Game aims to keep the quality of our games the number one priority and stay true to our vision, which is "Fulfill Joy and Connect People". (Website: www.wolffungame.com ).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolffun-game-brings-thetan-arena-to-the-samsung-us-galaxy-store-301780649.html

SOURCE WOLFFUN PTE. LTD.

Fenix Games and Sequence Announce Technology Partnership to Bring World-Class IP Games to Web3

Driving the way for blockchain gaming innovation by prioritizing greater transparency, security, and player ownership

Today, games publisher Fenix Games and Horizon Blockchain Games a web3 gaming and infrastructure company, are announcing a partnership to help usher in a new wave of top-tier game developers to build best-in-class blockchain games. Horizon's Sequence product is a leading web3 developer platform: its modular web3 developer stack and smart wallet provide the tools that will unlock the scalability and use of the blockchain for the masses. Fenix and Horizon are revolutionizing the gaming industry through their innovative and turn-key technology solutions, allowing for greater transparency, security, and player ownership.

Gaming Arts will showcase an impressive lineup of new titles displaying creativity and innovation at IGA 2023

- Gaming Arts is poised to showcase one of its most visually stunning and innovative libraries of gaming content ever, at the 2023 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention. With the momentum from popular hits such as Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More ™ and the world's most-advanced ETG, Casino Wizard ® VIP, Gaming Arts continues to support its tribal partners across America and will launch many new and exciting technologies at IGA 2023.

Thor's Thunder

This year at the Indian Gaming Convention and Tradeshow, the Gaming Arts booth #829 will be brimming with stimulating game graphics, embracing soundtracks, and thrilling game mechanics.

First up in this incredibly impressive lineup is Thor's Thunder . Displayed on the Vertx ® Grand 49 portrait cabinet, this game features cash-on-reel-symbols, an exciting storm fever mode, and thrilling free games. Customers will love the many opportunities for big wins as they interact with Thor and feel his wrath or favor, as he shocks with big wins through the use of his mighty hammer. Thor's Thunder will be striking casino floors everywhere this summer and proving that "lightning can indeed strike twice!"

Building on the excitement of the original Cyber Dragon comes, Cyber Dragon Gold . This version expands upon the original and adds more excitement, free games, and chances to defeat the Cyber Dragon and bring home the Gold. Also featured is the visually stunning new series, Winning Wings, where fantasy takes flight. Winning Wings encompasses two titles, Butterflies and Fairies , where both themes allow the player to feel as if they are one with nature and bring an exciting new twist to the classic, Hold and Spin feature. Bring a hardy appetite for Big Fat Dragon™, players will delight in the visual whimsy of this game and will love the riveting opportunities for Big Wins! All of these exciting new titles are featured on the beautiful Vertx ® Grand Cabinet.

The Phocus Dual Screen Cabinet is brimming with excitement over its newest series, Lucky Pick , featuring titles Leprechaun and BumbleBee . These unique persistent punch board style games are loaded with credits, extra free games, random wilds, and win multiplier increases which lead to incredible win opportunities for the player.

The Phocus ® Dual Screen featuring the HaloTop ® wheel will also showcase a new line-up of games with the highly anticipated Spin It Up™ series. Stack 7s and wilds in Triple Stack 7's or stack gold bars in Giant Gold Bar and win your opportunity to spin the exciting Super Wheel Bonus where the player continues to spin until a collect symbol hits and where players can win great awards up to the Grand Jackpot!

Prominently on display will be the latest in innovation in the bingo and keno spaces with the world's first TITO enabled self-serve EZ-Keno Kiosk. "Super Win" and "Super Promo" technologies for bingo and casino promotions will also be highlighted at IGA.

Adding to the excitement of IGA, Gaming Arts will also be hosting a Slot Tournament at their booth featuring the newest slot themes in a fun and exciting challenge. This Slot Tournament will happen on Wednesday, March 29 th at 11:30am and 2:30pm . Sign-ups will be happening at the booth earlier in the day. Everyone is encouraged to sign up.

Jean Venneman , "I look forward to seeing our tribal customers and displaying what Gaming Arts has created. Gaming Arts values its partnerships with the tribal community, and we are dedicated to demonstrating our commitment to them by offering exciting new games and innovative gaming solutions for their floors. I am confident that IGA 2023 will be a great show for all."

About Gaming Arts
Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in over 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact
Bree Cardona
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-will-showcase-an-impressive-lineup-of-new-titles-displaying-creativity-and-innovation-at-iga-2023-301780326.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

