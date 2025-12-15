Visa Unveils New Global Stablecoins Advisory Practice

Visa Consulting & Analytics combines advanced payments strategy and expert crypto knowledge to help clients innovate and grow with stablecoins technology

Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced the launch of its Stablecoins Advisory Practice. The new value-added service offering by Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) provides actionable insights and recommendations to guide banks, fintechs, merchants, and businesses of all sizes on market fit, strategy, and implementation.

As the stablecoin market cap surpasses $250 billion, Visa's settlement volume has accelerated, reaching a $3.5 billion annualized run rate as of November 30. Businesses are turning to Visa's new Stablecoins Advisory Practice to unlock growth opportunities.

"Putting our members first has always been our mission, and we're committed to exploring innovations that strengthen financial health and convenience for those we serve. Stablecoins may represent an opportunity to enhance speed and lower cost in payments, so with the support of Visa, we are evaluating how this technology could fit into our broader strategy to deliver meaningful value to our 15 million members worldwide," said Matt Freeman, senior vice president, Navy Federal Credit Union.

"Visa Consulting & Analytics brings together Visa's scale, expertise and specialized consultants to offer a unique service, and Pathward appreciates the invitation to be one of the first banks to explore this work with them," said Anthony Sharett, president of Pathward. "Stablecoins could provide innovative solutions for the financial services sector, and Visa's team delivered impressive work, insights and actionable recommendations for businesses exploring them."

The Stablecoins Advisory Practice offers a suite of services designed to guide strategy and implementation amid the growing prevalence and stability of stablecoins infrastructure and emerging regulatory standards.

"Having a comprehensive stablecoins strategy is critical in today's digital landscape," said Carl Rutstein, global head of Visa Consulting & Analytics, Visa. "Clients come to Visa and VCA for guidance because they trust our ability to navigate change, both within payments and beyond. We are proud to help our clients stay agile and competitive as this space evolves at an unprecedented pace."

Tapping into VCA's global network of thousands of consultants, data scientists, and product experts, the new practice provides:

  • Stablecoin training and market trend programs, including a new Visa University course
  • Stablecoin strategy development and market entry planning
  • Use case sizing and go-to-market planning
  • Technology enablement for stablecoins integration

"Working with Visa Consulting & Analytics gave VyStar access to Visa's scale, crypto expertise, and specialized consulting talent—a combination that is hard to match in the consulting world," said Lauren Morrison, vice president, Payments Products, VyStar. "The VCA team provided practical insights and tailored recommendations that helped us deepen our understanding of the stablecoin landscape and its potential relevance to our members. This engagement allowed us to explore opportunities thoughtfully and shape an informed strategy."

The services are part of Visa's longstanding leadership in modernizing global payments through blockchain and stablecoin technology. In 2023, Visa became one of the first major payments networks to pilot stablecoin settlement using USDC. Now, Visa has more than 130 stablecoin-linked card issuing programs in over 40 countries. Additionally, Visa Direct's latest pilots will enable qualified businesses in certain jurisdictions to pre-fund cross-border payments using stablecoins and send direct payouts to individuals' stablecoin wallets .

To connect directly with a Visa Consulting & Analytics stablecoins advisor, email VCA@visa.com .

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Media Contact
Victoria Khamsombath
press@visa.com

