Visa Introduces Platform for Stablecoin Minting, Movement and Management

The Visa Stablecoin Platform gives financial institutions, fintechs and other payment providers a single environment to come onchain and run stablecoin operations with Visa.
Today, Visa (NYSE: V) announced the Visa Stablecoin Platform (VSP) , a new enterprise platform designed to help financial institutions, fintechs, and crypto natives access stablecoin capabilities through a single Visa-managed environment.
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Building on Visa's broader crypto strategy, VSP gives FIs, fintechs and other payment providers a simple way to access, store, and redeem stablecoins, beginning with Open USD (OUSD), a new stablecoin recently introduced by Open Standard. This includes onchain wallet infrastructure through a newly introduced Wallet-as-a-Service offering and connectivity for minting and burning Open USD.
"Stablecoins are opening up a new layer of programmable money, but for most institutions the hard part isn't the concept, it's the operational reality," said Jack Forestell, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Visa. "With the Visa Stablecoin Platform, we're giving our clients a single place to mint, move and manage stablecoin operations with the controls, security and network reach they already expect from Visa. It's how we help them turn interest in stablecoins into real products and real payment flows."
Visa Stablecoin Platform provides direct access to a range of stablecoin capabilities and flows alongside Visa's network, risk and fraud capabilities, so institutions can move from exploration to implementation with greater confidence. This includes:
- Access to Open USD: VSP integrates seamlessly into the Open Standard, providing institutions with direct access to Open USD alongside Visa's network services. This gives clients a way to easily mint, burn, manage and transfer Open USD, bringing fiat onchain and managing flows in an environment they already trust.
- Onchain wallet infrastructure: VSP packages the wallet infrastructure, controls and workflows needed to make stablecoins usable inside real-world treasury, settlement and product stacks for a range of institutional use cases.
- Integration into Visa's network: VSP is designed to enable connectivity of stablecoins into Visa's network and tools, allowing users to embed stablecoin capabilities into existing payment flows, treasury operations and settlement processes. For existing Visa clients using Visa's settlement, treasury and currency solutions, VSP provides direct interoperability to seamlessly integrate stablecoins into the workflows and systems they rely on today.
- Built for trust on day one: VSP allows institutions to interact with stablecoin flows with the same security and trust that Visa is known for. Users will have access to features like dual-control approval for workflows, where one user initiates a sensitive action and another authorized user must approve it, comprehensive audit logging, and Wallet-as-a-Service features of secure passkeys and allow lists to control transfers, to help provide the level of security and control they require to operate.
VSP is interoperable with Visa's existing stablecoin offerings, including stablecoin settlement, stablecoin-linked cards, and stablecoin money movement. Together, these capabilities provide a full stack of solutions that help FIs and fintechs come onchain and enable crypto platforms to access Visa's global network.
How to get Started
- Onboard and operate: Institutions can onboard into a Visa-managed wallet stack or connect existing wallets, creating a single home to manage stablecoin mint, burn, and transfer activity.
- Connect bank accounts and controls: Clients can link bank accounts and configure approvals, users and policies to govern who can initiate and approve stablecoin movements.
- Mint, move and manage stablecoin operations: From the start, VSP supports minting, redeeming, holding and transferring stablecoins, beginning with Open USD, as part of treasury, settlement and liquidity workflows.
VSP, including Wallet-as-a-Service, is initially available for beta testing with select clients, providing an early opportunity to explore how stablecoins fit into their strategies. As clients test and refine use cases, Visa will use those learnings to inform how and where the platform scales to broader market availability.
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .
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Media Contacts
press@visa.com
Jackie Dresch
Conor Febos