Visa Foundation Commits $2 Million to Boost Ecosystems Supporting Small Businesses 

Visa Foundation is seeking high impact partners to help small business owners start and grow their businesses. Applications are now open.
Visa Foundation today announced a $2 million commitment to strengthen entrepreneurial support organizations (ESOs) serving small businesses across the United States. Through its first U.S. Request for Proposals, eligible organizations can apply for grants supporting programs that help small business owners build skills, access capital, adopt new technologies and pursue opportunities for growth.
Small and medium-sized businesses represent more than 98 percent of enterprises in the United States, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, but many continue to face barriers to growth and long-term resilience. Shifting costs and limited access to capital can make it difficult for businesses to invest. At the same time, advances in digital technology and artificial intelligence are increasing the need for modern tools and hands-on training.
ESOs play an important role in helping business owners respond to these challenges. They serve as trusted sources of training, mentorship, funding and other practical assistance, often with deep knowledge of the communities and entrepreneurs they serve.
Visa Foundation expects to select up to 12 eligible 501(c)(3) ESOs with a demonstrated commitment to small business success. Selected organizations will receive grants ranging from $100,000 to $250,000, based on the size and scope of their work. The funding is expected to enable these organizations to expand practical support for small businesses across all 50 states and U.S. territories.
"At Visa Foundation, we believe that the right support at the right time can change the trajectory of a business," said Najada Kumbuli, President, Visa Foundation. "We are proud to partner with organizations that understand the challenges of small business owners and have the expertise to deliver the practical support they need to scale."
‘This effort complements Visa's broader work to support small businesses across the United States through Visa & Main . Visa Foundation's investment aims to strengthen entrepreneurial support networks that help small businesses grow and succeed. Together, these efforts help bring additional resources to organizations that small businesses rely on for guidance, connections and support.
"Small businesses are the backbone of communities across the country," said Kim Lawrence, Regional President of North America, Visa. "Through Visa & Main, we've seen firsthand the important role these organizations play in helping business owners navigate challenges and pursue growth opportunities. Visa Foundation's investment strengthens this network of support and helps more entrepreneurs access the resources they need to succeed."
Applications must be submitted by October 21, 2026, at 12:00PM PT. For more information about the opportunity, complete eligibility requirements and application instructions, visit www.rockpa.org/visa-foundation/.
About Visa Foundation
Visa Foundation seeks to support inclusive economies where individuals, businesses and communities can thrive. Through grantmaking and investing, Visa Foundation prioritizes the resilience and growth of micro and small businesses around the world. The Foundation also supports broader community needs and disaster response in times of crisis. Visa Foundation is registered in the U.S. as a 501(c)3 entity. For more information visit Visa Foundation .
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.
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Media Contact:
Derek Walls
dewalls@visa.com