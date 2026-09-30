Visa Foundation Commits $2 Million to Boost Ecosystems Supporting Small Businesses 

Visa Foundation is seeking high impact partners to help small business owners start and grow their businesses. Applications are now open.

Visa Foundation today announced a $2 million commitment to strengthen entrepreneurial support organizations (ESOs) serving small businesses across the United States. Through its first U.S. Request for Proposals, eligible organizations can apply for grants supporting programs that help small business owners build skills, access capital, adopt new technologies and pursue opportunities for growth.

Small and medium-sized businesses represent more than 98 percent of enterprises in the United States, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, but many continue to face barriers to growth and long-term resilience. Shifting costs and limited access to capital can make it difficult for businesses to invest. At the same time, advances in digital technology and artificial intelligence are increasing the need for modern tools and hands-on training.

ESOs play an important role in helping business owners respond to these challenges. They serve as trusted sources of training, mentorship, funding and other practical assistance, often with deep knowledge of the communities and entrepreneurs they serve.

Visa Foundation expects to select up to 12 eligible 501(c)(3) ESOs with a demonstrated commitment to small business success. Selected organizations will receive grants ranging from $100,000 to $250,000, based on the size and scope of their work. The funding is expected to enable these organizations to expand practical support for small businesses across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

"At Visa Foundation, we believe that the right support at the right time can change the trajectory of a business," said Najada Kumbuli, President, Visa Foundation. "We are proud to partner with organizations that understand the challenges of small business owners and have the expertise to deliver the practical support they need to scale."

‘This effort complements Visa's broader work to support small businesses across the United States through Visa & Main . Visa Foundation's investment aims to strengthen entrepreneurial support networks that help small businesses grow and succeed. Together, these efforts help bring additional resources to organizations that small businesses rely on for guidance, connections and support.

"Small businesses are the backbone of communities across the country," said Kim Lawrence, Regional President of North America, Visa. "Through Visa & Main, we've seen firsthand the important role these organizations play in helping business owners navigate challenges and pursue growth opportunities. Visa Foundation's investment strengthens this network of support and helps more entrepreneurs access the resources they need to succeed."

Applications must be submitted by October 21, 2026, at 12:00PM PT. For more information about the opportunity, complete eligibility requirements and application instructions, visit www.rockpa.org/visa-foundation/.

About Visa Foundation

Visa Foundation seeks to support inclusive economies where individuals, businesses and communities can thrive. Through grantmaking and investing, Visa Foundation prioritizes the resilience and growth of micro and small businesses around the world. The Foundation also supports broader community needs and disaster response in times of crisis. Visa Foundation is registered in the U.S. as a 501(c)3 entity. For more information visit Visa Foundation .

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.

Media Contact:
Derek Walls
dewalls@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

nyse:vfintech investing
V
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

-- Eight-week program with Temas Resources designed to lock in the RCL flowsheet, generate merchant-quality product samples and establish engineering criteria for a proposed mini-pilot-- Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North... Keep Reading...
Brixton Drills 58 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq and 17.6 m of 1.47 g/t AuEq in the Glenfiddich Zone at Camp Creek, Thorn Project

Brixton Drills 58 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq and 17.6 m of 1.47 g/t AuEq in the Glenfiddich Zone at Camp Creek, Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the final drill results from the Camp Creek high-sulphidation target at its wholly owned Thorn Project in NW British Columbia, Canada. The fourteen holes reported herein, together with hole... Keep Reading...
TomaGold Unveils the Growing Scale of Berrigan Deep

TomaGold Unveils the Growing Scale of Berrigan Deep

With just 5 extension holes, Berrigan Deep already extends more than 250 m laterally by approximately 400 m vertically, with mineralization intersected to nearly 900 m depth and significant potential for further expansion laterally and at depth Highlights Berrigan Deep is rapidly growing in... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Engages Imperial College of London Expert for Independent Technical Review of Operating Data from Iceland Demonstration Facility

Syntholene Engages Imperial College of London Expert for Independent Technical Review of Operating Data from Iceland Demonstration Facility

Review to be led by Nigel Brandon, OBE, FREng, FRS, Dean of Imperial College London's Faculty of Engineering and Professor of Sustainable Development in EnergySyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today that it has... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

Standard Uranium Announces AGM Results and Granting of Compensation Securities

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 24, 2026.At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all business items... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Copper Intelligence and CoTec Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Edgewater Wireless Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results and Advances PrismIQ Commercialization Roadmap

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Appointment of Directors

Coelacanth Energy Announces Completion of its Private Placement

Related News

copper investing

Copper Intelligence and CoTec Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

potash investing

5 Canadian Potash Stocks

Coelacanth Energy Announces Completion of its Private Placement

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Engages Naturalresourcestocks.net

critical minerals investing

Blade Resources Commences MT Survey at Hot Breccia

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Announces $1,150,000 Private Placement Offering

precious metals investing

Mining's Next Elite Teams? Three Young Leaders Weigh In