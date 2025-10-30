Visa Data Shows Surging Travel to Italy Ahead of 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Flight bookings to the Milano Cortina host regions are up 160% compared to last winter, as excitement builds for the Winter Games
With less than 100 days to go until the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, new data from Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) finds a surge in flight bookings and ticket purchases for the Winter Games made with Visa across Italy's host regions.
By the numbers
- Ahead of the 2026 Winter Games, Northern Italy is expected to see a 160%+ increase in international travelers arriving by plane compared to this same time last winter. The largest contributors are flying in from the U.S., the UK and Canada.
- U.S. Visa cardholders account for the largest share of ticket spend (35%) among tickets purchased with a Visa card
- Following the US are: Germany (more than 10%), Canada (nearly 10%), Switzerland (5%), UK (5%) and France (5%).
- The highest average spend per Visa cardholder: Australia, Canada, U.S. and the Netherlands.
- 90% 1 of Italians expect benefits for host cities of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games, including lasting improvements to public spaces, transport, infrastructure and tourism.
- 95% 2 of small and medium businesses in Northern Italy expect a positive economic impact.
�The journey to Milano Cortina 2026 has already begun not just for athletes, but for the fans, travelers and small businesses getting ready to be a part of something unforgettable," said Andrea Fairchild, Senior Vice President, Global Sponsorship and Experiential Marketing, Visa. "The uptick in travel reflects more than demand it shows how the Games inspire connection, opportunity and shared excitement long before the first event begins."
Visa's Role in Powering the Games
- As the exclusive Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Visa is celebrating 40 years as a Worldwide Partner, delivering seamless and secure payment experiences for fans, athletes and merchants.
- Visa is enabling contactless payments across public transport, mountain resorts, and ski services - helping to digitize more than 50 ski destinations in Italy and driving a shift in consumer spending that benefits local merchants.
- Through its long-standing Team Visa program, Visa continues to champion Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls ahead of Milano Cortina 2026. More details will be shared on the 2026 roster.
About Visa Inc.
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .
1 Ipsos research on behalf of Visa to 500 consumers in Italy, September 2025
2 Ipsos research on behalf of Visa to SMBs in MiCo area, April 2025
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030211587/en/
Media Contacts
Luca Gentili, Director, Corporate Communications, Italy - gentilil@visa.com
Ana Torres, Director, Corporate Communications, Europe – torresda@visa.com
Jackie Dresch, Director, Corporate Communications, Global - jdresch@visa.com