Visa Data Shows Surging Travel to Italy Ahead of 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Flight bookings to the Milano Cortina host regions are up 160% compared to last winter, as excitement builds for the Winter Games

With less than 100 days to go until the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, new data from Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) finds a surge in flight bookings and ticket purchases for the Winter Games made with Visa across Italy's host regions.

By the numbers

  • Ahead of the 2026 Winter Games, Northern Italy is expected to see a 160%+ increase in international travelers arriving by plane compared to this same time last winter. The largest contributors are flying in from the U.S., the UK and Canada.
  • U.S. Visa cardholders account for the largest share of ticket spend (35%) among tickets purchased with a Visa card
    • Following the US are: Germany (more than 10%), Canada (nearly 10%), Switzerland (5%), UK (5%) and France (5%).
    • The highest average spend per Visa cardholder: Australia, Canada, U.S. and the Netherlands.
  • 90% 1 of Italians expect benefits for host cities of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games, including lasting improvements to public spaces, transport, infrastructure and tourism.
  • 95% 2 of small and medium businesses in Northern Italy expect a positive economic impact.

�The journey to Milano Cortina 2026 has already begun not just for athletes, but for the fans, travelers and small businesses getting ready to be a part of something unforgettable," said Andrea Fairchild, Senior Vice President, Global Sponsorship and Experiential Marketing, Visa. "The uptick in travel reflects more than demand it shows how the Games inspire connection, opportunity and shared excitement long before the first event begins."

Visa's Role in Powering the Games

  • As the exclusive Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Visa is celebrating 40 years as a Worldwide Partner, delivering seamless and secure payment experiences for fans, athletes and merchants.
  • Visa is enabling contactless payments across public transport, mountain resorts, and ski services - helping to digitize more than 50 ski destinations in Italy and driving a shift in consumer spending that benefits local merchants.
  • Through its long-standing Team Visa program, Visa continues to champion Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls ahead of Milano Cortina 2026. More details will be shared on the 2026 roster.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

1 Ipsos research on behalf of Visa to 500 consumers in Italy, September 2025
2 Ipsos research on behalf of Visa to SMBs in MiCo area, April 2025

Media Contacts
Luca Gentili, Director, Corporate Communications, Italy - gentilil@visa.com
Ana Torres, Director, Corporate Communications, Europe – torresda@visa.com
Jackie Dresch, Director, Corporate Communications, Global - jdresch@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VisaVNYSE:VFintech Investing
V
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Mobilizes Final Team for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Mobilizes Final Team for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to confirm the full mobilization of exploration crews and equipment for its highly anticipated major diamond drill... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Standard Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,513,500. When combined... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from rock samples collected during a project-wide geological mapping and prospecting program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British... Keep Reading...
5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

Artemis Resources (ASX: ARV) (Artemis or the Company) is pleased to report a high-grade gold intersection in the first RC hole testing an interpreted NE trending shear zone at the Titan East Prospect, 1.5km west of the Carlow gold-copper resource1. HighlightsFirst Reverse Circulation (RC) drill... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Receives Conditional Approval for $2.2M Private Placement

Rio Silver Receives Conditional Approval for $2.2M Private Placement

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF), announces it has received "Conditional Approval" from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its upsized non-brokered private placement, as described in the company's press release dated Sept. 25, 2025, for aggregate... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Critical Metals Investing

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Energy Investing

Quarterly Activities Report