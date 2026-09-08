Visa Brings Onchain Lending into Everyday Payments

By combining VisaNet settlement data with blockchain lending, Visa is helping its partners unlock new financing opportunities for stablecoin-linked card programs.

Today, Visa (NYSE: V) announced a new approach to onchain credit designed to help stablecoin-linked card programs and fintechs access working capital using onchain lending infrastructure and Visa data.

Onchain lending has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of digital finance. According to the Visa Onchain Analytics Dashboard , since 2020, more than $694 billion in stablecoin-denominated loans have been sent through onchain lending protocols, creating a global credit market that operates 24/7. Yet much of that activity remains concentrated within crypto markets and hasn't meaningfully supported the businesses and payment experiences people use every day.

Visa is helping bridge that gap by combining VisaNet settlement data with onchain credit infrastructure. This information can help lenders better understand how a program is operating, making it easier to evaluate financing opportunities that fit their needs and extend capital to support their goals.

"Stablecoins are not only changing how money moves, they're creating opportunities to rethink the financial infrastructure that supports payments," said Rubail Birwadker, Global Head of Growth Products and Partnerships, Visa. "We're seeing how trusted payment data and onchain technologies can work together to unlock new forms of liquidity, helping businesses access capital in ways that are more transparent, programmable and aligned to the speed of modern commerce."

The announcement builds on Visa's broader stablecoin strategy, which includes the recent launch of Visa Stablecoin Platform , enabling stablecoin settlement, expanding stablecoin-linked card programs, and helping financial institutions access new digital asset capabilities.

Today, more than 160 stablecoin-linked card programs operate on Visa's network, with payment volume on those programs growing nearly 200% year over year. Visa's stablecoin settlement volume recently surpassed a $20 billion annualized run rate, up more than 15x year-over-year.

For many emerging payment companies, obtaining working capital can be difficult during periods of rapid growth. Traditional financing structures often require significant scale, operating history or manual underwriting processes before credit becomes available. Visa believes blockchain-based lending infrastructure, supported by trusted payment data, can help address these challenges while introducing greater transparency and efficiency.

An early example of this model is Visa's work with Credit Coop , which provides working capital and settlement financing for stablecoin-linked card programs using smart contracts to automate funding, collateral management and repayment. With customer authorization, Credit Coop combines Visa settlement data with onchain transaction records to help assess credit performance and support automated settlement financing.

To date, the model has supported more than $2.5 billion in cumulative financed settlement volume since 2023 with zero defaults across participating facilities. The infrastructure has also processed more than 3,000 borrow events and 9,000 repayment events programmatically onchain, creating a transparent and auditable record of financing activity.

"Payment companies have always had good collateral in their settlement receivables, but no way to show lenders how it performs in real time," said Chris Walker, Founder and CEO, Credit Coop. "By combining Visa settlement data with onchain infrastructure, we can evaluate live performance, enforce repayment from the settlement flow and extend capital onchain from participating lenders as a program grows."

Visa views onchain credit as a natural extension of its broader efforts to bridge traditional financial infrastructure with emerging digital asset technologies.

As digital payment ecosystems evolve, access to liquidity remains a critical requirement for growth. Visa believes models that combine trusted payment infrastructure, tokenized assets and programmable financial services have the potential to support new forms of lending, treasury management and settlement across the global payments ecosystem.

"Visa has spent decades helping make payments more secure, reliable and accessible," added Birwadker. "As new forms of digital money emerge, we see an opportunity to apply those same principles to the next generation of financial services."

Interested in learning more? Connect with us via Visa | Stablecoin Contact .

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Media Contacts
press@visa.com
Jackie Dresch
Conor Febos

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