VIOR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

VIOR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

 Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO,OTC:VIORF) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FRA: VL5) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Voting at the Meeting represented a total of 268,000,984 common shares of the Corporation, representing 64.48% of the 415,606,146 common shares, issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

  1. Mark Fedosiewich, André Le Bel, Donald Njegovan, Johan Pool, Mathieu Savard and Charles-Olivier Tarte were elected to the Board of Directors of the Corporation to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed;

  2. Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was appointed as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and the Board of Directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration;

  3. the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, as described in Vior's Management Information Circular dated October 27, 2025 (the "Circular"), was ratified, re-approved and confirmed; and

  4. the change of the Corporation's name from "Vior Inc." to "Vior Gold Corporation Inc./ Corporation Aurifère Vior Inc.", as described in the Circular.

The Corporation will proceed with implementing the shareholder approved name change in due course. Prior to effecting the change, the Corporation will issue a subsequent press release providing further details.

About Vior Inc.
Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

www.vior.ca 
SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vior Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/10/c1891.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vior Inc.VIO:CATSXV:VIOGold Investing
VIO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Vior Inc.

Vior Inc.

Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Soars Above US$4,200 as Fed Cuts Rates, Silver Hits New High

The US Federal Reserve held its last meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (December 9) to Wednesday (December 10) amid growing division between doves and hawks as labor market and inflation concerns rise. The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points... Keep Reading...
First Class Metals PLC

Progress Update on Drilling at the North Hemlo Property

First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals", "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce that the drilling on the North Hemlo property, whilst currently paused,... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities

TSX-V: WLR Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") announces that it has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Limited, Marcus Brummell, and Baystreet.ca to conduct marketing and publishing services. The purpose of these marketing activities is to increase market... Keep Reading...
Gary Wagner, gold bar.

Gary Wagner: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2026, Plus Key Drivers to Watch

Gary Wagner, executive producer at TheGoldForecast.com, shares his gold and silver outlook, commenting on this week's US Federal Reserve meeting as well as what could happen in 2026. While large corrections can occur, he has a bullish long-term outlook for both precious metals.Don't forget to... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets on dark ground.

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2025

Both major and junior gold stocks are seeing heightened interest in 2025 amid a surging gold price, which has climbed more than 50 percent since the start of the year and set dozens of new record highs along the way.The yellow metal's staggering rise has been fueled by numerous factors,... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on financial charts and a notebook.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025

The gold price soared in 2025, reaching a new all-time high above AU$6,700 per ounce in October. The gold bull market has been fueled by a number of factors. Among them is economic uncertainty brought on by a chaotic US trade and tariff policy, which has prompted investors to seek the stability... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Announces Completion of Reverse Takeover

Progress Update on Drilling at the North Hemlo Property

Angkor Resources Identifies Gold Prospect on Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Related News

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Oil and Gas Investing

Syntholene Energy Announces Completion of Reverse Takeover

Lithium Investing

Liontown Resources Pens Lithium Offtake Agreement with China's Canmax

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Gold Prospect on Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Growing Momentum Signals Opportunity as Explorers Shift Toward Production, Reveal Substantial Value

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Completes Positive Alpine Due Diligence and Increases Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN