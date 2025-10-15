VINFAST TO JOIN ELECTRIFY EXPO NEW YORK INDUSTRY DAY WITH PANEL AND VEHICLE SHOWCASE

VinFast (Nasdaq: VFS) today announced its participation in Electrify Expo Industry Day taking place October 17, 2025, at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York. Following its successful showing at Electrify Expo Chicago in September, the company returns to North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival to connect with industry leaders and consumers alike.

Industry Day provides a platform for top executives to engage in forward-looking conversations about innovation, infrastructure, consumer adoption, and the policies shaping the electric future. This year's agenda includes Amany panel discussions and keynote sessions with topics ranging from charging and infrastructure development to retail strategies, investment in the EV sector, and policy frameworks driving adoption.

At Industry Day, Brook Taylor, VinFast's Vice President of Government Relations, Strategic Partnerships, and U.S. Manufacturing, will join the panel "EVs Without the Sticker Shock: Making Electric Mobility More Accessible," on October 17. The discussion will explore how EVs are transitioning from the early adoption stage into the mainstream market. Taylor will share VinFast's perspective on delivering sustainable transportation solutions and the company's mission to accelerate global EV adoption.

On October 18-19, VinFast will participate in the public festival days, which will also be held at Nassau Coliseum. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions.

During both Industry Day and the public festival days, VinFast will be exhibiting its two premium electric SUVs: the midsize VF 8 SUV and the VF 9 seven passenger full size SUV at the event. Attendees can test-drive both vehicles to experience VinFast's refined design, advanced smart technologies, and uncompromising safety standards.

New York consumers can also experience VinFast vehicles year-round at the Smith Haven VinFast dealership in Saint James, NY. The showroom provides a convenient location for customers to explore VinFast's full lineup, learn about ownership options, and connect with the brand beyond Electrify Expo.

The VF 8 starts at $39,900 and $44,900 for the Eco and Plus trims, respectively, with competitive lease rates from $279/month. The VF 9 is priced from $62,900, with a lease rate starting at $449/month. Both models are also eligible for 0% financing promotions and an industry leading warranty policy: 10 years or 125,000 miles for the vehicle and 10 years with unlimited mileage for the battery under non-commercial use.

A team of VinFast experts will be on site to provide insights into the vehicles' features, sales policies, and after-sales services.

VinFast's participation showcases the company's confidence in the U.S. market and its commitment to expanding its presence by engaging directly with consumers, gathering feedback, and building lasting relationships between customers and partners.

Since establishing its presence in North America and Europe, VinFast has continued its global expansion into high-potential markets including Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and the Middle East. With a broad product portfolio ranging from the compact VF 3 mini-SUV to the full-size VF 9, VinFast has quickly emerged as Vietnam's best-selling automotive brand.

The Company remains committed to adjusting its business strategies and goals based on in-depth market analysis and macroeconomic conditions, while continuously pursuing its pioneering vision to drive the global green revolution.

For more information on how to engage with VinFast at Electrify Expo in New York, please visit: electrifyexpo.com.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at https://vinfastauto.us/

