VINFAST PARTNERS WITH AKF-BANK TO ACCELERATE DEALER NETWORK EXPANSION IN GERMANY

VINFAST PARTNERS WITH AKF-BANK TO ACCELERATE DEALER NETWORK EXPANSION IN GERMANY

  • Strategic partnership provides support for VinFast dealers and the continued expansion of VinFast's dealer network across Germany.
  • The joint automotive financing expertise with VinFast's e-mobility ambitions aims to accelerate EV adoption.

The jointly developed financing solutions are designed to meet the needs of dealers at different stages of growth, giving them greater flexibility while supporting the wider adoption of electric vehicles in Germany.

VinFast akf

Through the cooperation, VinFast dealers will gain access to akf-Bank's decades of automotive retail expertise, helping them finance vehicle inventory while supporting sales to both private and fleet customers.

VinFast dealers will also benefit from akf-Bank's individually tailored financing concepts, providing greater financial flexibility and helping them navigate changing market conditions with confidence.

Christian Marti, CEO of VinFast Europe said "Germany is one of our key European markets, and a strong dealer network is fundamental to our long-term growth. Partnering with akf-Bank supports our retail partners' growth while making it easier for customers across Germany to choose electric mobility."

Rainer Bickel, akf-Bank Sales Director autofinanz, said "The transformation of the automotive industry opens up new opportunities for manufacturers and dealers. As a reliable partner to SMEs, we want to support VinFast dealers with needs-based financing solutions to successfully develop their business and actively shape the market ramp-up of electromobility in Germany."

The agreement marks another milestone in VinFast's growth in Germany as the company continues to expand its retail presence across Europe.

In Germany and across Europe, VinFast has introduced the VF 6 electric SUV (B-segment), the VF 8 electric SUV (D-segment) and electric buses. The company is also actively expanding its sales network through partnerships with dealers and distributors in key markets, aiming to strengthen operational performance, grow brand presence and meet increasingly strong customer demand.

In addition, to offer customers a convenient and worry-free ownership experience, VinFast has partnered with Mobivia, a leading European after-sales provider whose brands include Norauto in France and ATU in Germany, as well as charging partner Plugsurfing. These partnerships give customers access to an extensive network of workshops, service centres, technical facilities and charging services across the region.

 

About VinFast Auto Ltd.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS) - a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC - is Vietnam's leading automotive company, committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast offers a range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-buses in Vietnam and exports to key markets across Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.eu/

About akf-Bank

akf-Bank is a specialist financier with a focus on asset-based financing solutions for companies, especially in the machinery, vehicle and technology sectors. As a medium-sized company, akf-Bank is the first financing partner for medium-sized companies. With a wide range of investment, sales and purchase financing, akf-Bank supports customers, dealers and manufacturers along the entire value chain.

The bank, headquartered in Wuppertal, is part of the Vorwerk Group and combines the stability of an established group with the flexibility of a specialized SME financier. In addition to classic leasing and hire-purchase models, akf-Bank develops structured financing solutions for future-oriented business models, such as "as-a-service" concepts or usage-based billing models.

Overall, the product portfolio of akf-Bank and its sister companies akf-Leasing and akf-Mobility includes innovative forms of credit, capital-saving leasing variants, flexibly designed hire purchase and factoring to optimise operational liquidity. In addition, akf-Bank offers private customers attractive, secure and easily available investment products.

akf-Bank is independent, flexible and has been successful in various industries for 58 years now. These include the metal and plastics industry as well as printing and paper processing as well as manufacturers and dealers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, yachts and agricultural technology. New growth areas of akf-Bank are the future areas of mobility, renewable energy and robotics, in which akf-Bank supports companies with innovative financing solutions.

Through the combination of industry know-how, technological affinity and lean decision-making processes, akf-Bank sees itself as a long-term financing partner for companies.

Since its brand relaunch on July 1, 2026, the Wuppertal-based specialist bank has made its affiliation to the Vorwerk family group even more visible. This strategic step sets an example of stability and belonging and underlines the claim to focus even more strongly as a partner for SMEs.

More information under www.akf.de and www.akf-Mobility.de

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SOURCE VinFast

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