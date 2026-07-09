VINFAST LAUNCHES CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM, OFFERING PREMIUM ELECTRIC VEHICLES WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING 10-YEAR TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY

VINFAST LAUNCHES CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM, OFFERING PREMIUM ELECTRIC VEHICLES WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING 10-YEAR TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY

VinFast (Nasdaq: VFS) today announced the official launch of its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program in the United States. Designed to expand access to premium electric mobility at a more accessible price point, the program enables customers to purchase high-quality pre-owned EVs backed by rigorous inspection standards and VinFast's industry-leading warranty coverage of up to 10 years. As one of the few pure-play EV manufacturers to introduce a dedicated Certified Pre-Owned Program, VinFast continues to reinforce its customer-centric philosophy while supporting its long-term growth strategy in the U.S. market.

VinFast VF 8 and VF 9

The VinFast Certified Pre-Owned Program is designed to address growing demand for high-quality pre-owned electric vehicles with transparent vehicle histories and comprehensive aftersales support. Beyond expanding access to electric mobility for more customers, the program also helps maximize vehicle lifecycle value and supports stronger residual values for existing VinFast owners.

The program is currently available for the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs through participating authorized VinFast dealerships across nine U.S. states, including Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, and Texas. Customers can receive personalized consultation on available inventory, regional pricing, and financing solutions at participating dealerships.

Every vehicle certified under the VinFast Certified Pre-Owned Program undergoes a rigorous qualification process before being made available through participating authorized dealerships.

Factory-trained technicians perform an exhaustive 105-Point Inspection covering mechanical components, electrical systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), exterior and interior condition, along with numerous other critical quality criteria.

Because battery health is paramount for EV owners, every battery pack is thoroughly evaluated against stringent performance standards to ensure optimal driving range, long-term durability, and reliable performance throughout ownership.

To provide complete transparency, every VinFast Certified Pre-Owned vehicle includes a detailed CARFAX vehicle history report together with comprehensive digital inspection documentation, allowing customers to fully understand the vehicle's condition before making a purchase decision.

One of the defining advantages of the VinFast Certified Pre-Owned Program is its transferable warranty coverage. Certified Pre-Owned buyers receive the remaining balance of VinFast's 10-Year/125,000-Mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty (or 200,000 km, depending on region), together with the remaining 10-Year/Unlimited Mileage Battery Warranty, making it one of the most comprehensive transferable warranty programs in the automotive industry.

In addition, Certified Pre-Owned owners enjoy access to VinFast's full ownership ecosystem, including 24/7 Roadside Assistance, emergency rescue, towing and flat-bed transportation services when needed, as well as full compatibility with the VinFast companion app, enabling seamless vehicle management and access to more than 250,000 public charging stations across North America.

"Our goal is to make smart, sustainable mobility accessible to everyone without requiring compromise," said Brian Finnerty, Deputy CEO at VinFast North America. "By launching the VinFast Certified Pre-Owned Program, we are validating the long-term value of our vehicles, protecting our early adopters' residual value, and offering secondary buyers an incredible entry point into the luxury EV segment backed by the best warranty in the business."

As VinFast continues expanding its dealership network and service ecosystem across the United States, the Certified Pre-Owned Program further strengthens the company's portfolio of green mobility solutions while serving the diverse needs of customers across different market segments. It also reflects VinFast's long-term commitment to putting customers at the center of its business by delivering high-quality products, comprehensive services, and an increasingly convenient and reliable EV ownership experience.

For more information, please visit https://vinfastauto.us/certified-pre-owned.

 

VinFast

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SOURCE VinFast Auto LLC

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