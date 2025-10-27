VIDEO - Intrepid Metals: Zeroing in on Arizona's Copper Sweet Spot

Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR,OTC:IMTCF) – Intrepid is rapidly advancing its Corral Copper project in southern Arizona. Backed by ideal permitting conditions and active strategic conversations, Intrepid is focused on unlocking the full value of one of the Southwest's most promising copper assets.

Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR,OTC:IMTCF)

https://www.intrepidmetals.com/

