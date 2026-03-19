[Video Enhanced] West Red Lake Gold Targets Fork Satellite Deposit for Near Term Production

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 19, 2026 Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On March 17, 2026, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) reported infill drill results from its 100% owned Fork Deposit located approximately 250 metres southwest of the Madsen Mine in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.
2025 was a "ramp-up year" that saw the Madsen Mine pour 20,147 ounces of gold, sold at an average price of US$3,650 per ounce, yielding total gold sales revenue of US$73 million (C$99 million).
WRLG declared commercial production at the mine on January 1, 2026. Since then, production has continued, and the price of gold has surged 15%, from US$4,330 per ounce to US$5,000 per ounce.
"Successful completion of the infill drilling program at Fork was an important step in de-risking this resource area ahead of a construction decision," stated Shane Williams, President and CEO of WRLG.
"The engineering team at Madsen is already working on the initial mine design for this satellite area," added Williams, "We look forward to continuing to evaluate this non-remnant, near-surface opportunity which currently sits a mere 250 metres from our existing underground infrastructure."
In the Interactive 3D Video below, at minute 2:18, you can see the proposed access and mine design for the Fork satellite deposit and new "13 Level East Drive" concept, which is expected to add significant growth and optionality to site operations.
Full March 17, 2026, Fork Drilling Highlights:
-
Hole WRL26-047 Intersected 1m @ 41.25 g/t Au, from 117.6m to 118.6m; Including 0.5m @ 77.8 g/t Au, from 117.6m to 118.1m. This intercept was complimented by visible gold spatially associated with quartz veining and pyrite + pyrrhotite mineralization.
-
Hole WRL25-037 Intersected 4.5m @ 5.8 g/t Au, from 145.65m to 150.15m; Including 1m @ 7.68 g/t Au, from 145.65m to 146.65m; Also including 2.5m @ 6.97 g/t Au, from 147.15m to 149.65m.
-
Hole WRL25-036 Intersected 3.3m @ 4.22 g/t Au, from 130.0m to 133.3m; Including 1m @ 6.83 g/t Au, from 130.3m to 131.3m; Also including 1m @ 5.7 g/t Au, from 132.3m to 133.3m. This intercept was complimented by visible gold spatially associated with quartz-diopside veining.
In the video below, Will Robinson, VP of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold, breaks down the significance of the March 17 Fork Drill Results.
"We've been talking about Fork for a while now," stated Robinson in the explainer video. "It's an area that we're excited about. It could give us a new high-grade mining area that's near the Madison Mine, that we could actually access from underground."
"It's about 250 metres away from Madsen Mine, so we wouldn't need any new permits to go and drive out to Fork," continued Robinson. "We could have a separate area of mining that supplements the main part of the Madesen deposit. Fork is ideal for this scenario, because it is a non-remnant pocket of gold mineralization. That means there was no historic mining done on Fork. We expect the mining extraction in this area to be highly efficient. We drilled about 3,000 metres from surface in late 2025 and early 2026."
"This was an infill drilling program to increase our confidence at Fork," added Robinson. "We demonstrated that there is good continuity in the main system at Fork. These results help us to further de-risk this asset and gives us confidence to continue assessing this in-house, as a mining opportunity that could become part of the Madsen production profile in the near term."
Fork Surface Drilling Program Overview:
-
The surface drilling program at Fork consisted of 3,204 m of NQ diameter diamond drilling in 17 holes to help inform a construction decision on bringing this adjacent resource area into consideration for near-term production at Madsen (initial mine design concept is illustrated in Figure 3).
-
Infill drilling was focused on a shallow, high-grade, low-plunging zone of gold mineralization that was recognized during a re-evaluation of the Fork deposit by WRLG in 2024.
-
The zone trends north-south and has been defined by previous drilling over an area of 400 m by 250 m and shows potential for further expansion down plunge to the south. Average thickness of the zone is conservatively estimated at approximately 2 m based on existing core length intercepts.
-
The shallow nature of this target allowed for systematic and efficient infill and expansion drilling from surface, with holes averaging 170 m depth.
-
The extension of underground development towards Fork will also open significant exploration potential and underground drilling opportunities along the main structural trend from Madsen towards the past-producing Starratt-Olson Mine, which historically produced ~164,000 ounces of gold between 1948-1956.
Large High-grade gold zones have been discovered in the Red Lake area at 3,000 metres depth. Over the entire Madsen property, WRLG has drilled to maximum depth of 1,200 metres. The recent 3,000-metre drill program at Fork reached an average depth of 170 metres. The Fork deposit is open at depth.
WRLG has numerous satellite gold deposits on the Madsen land package that have near-term production potential. Developing those assets is part of its strategy to become a 100,000-ounce-per-year gold producer in Red Lake by 2028.
A combined PFS for Madsen and Rowan is planned for Q3 2026, which is expected to capture the scale and full value of WRLG's future gold production hub in Red Lake, Ontario.
The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robinson is not independent of WRLG. The PEA and Mineral Resource disclosure summarized herein is derived from the independent technical report prepared by Fuse Advisors Inc.
Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com
Disclaimer: West Red Lake Gold paid Global Stocks News (GSN) $1,750 for the research, writing and dissemination of this content.
Full Disclaimer: GSN researches and fact-checks diligently, but we cannot ensure our publications are free from error. Investing in publicly traded stocks is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. GSN publications may contain forward-looking statements such as "project," "anticipate," "expect," which are based on reasonable expectations, but these statements are imperfect predictors of future events. When compensation has been paid to GSN, the amount and nature of the compensation will be disclosed clearly.
References:
The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces ("Moz") of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt, and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Please refer to the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada", prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
1 The PEA is preliminary in nature; it includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves; there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.
2 There can be no assurance that drilling at Rowan will result in the conversion of Inferred resources to Indicated; any such upgrade will depend on the results of the drill program and subsequent resource estimation by a Qualified Person.
3 There can be no assurance that the planned combined PFS will support the development of the Madsen Mine and Rowan projects as a single operation or using common infrastructure. Any such determination will depend on the outcome of such PFS and subsequent technical and economic studies.
4 https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1006621/ontario-implements-one-project-one-process-to-build-mines-faster
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.