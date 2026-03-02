[Video Enhanced] West Red Lake Gold Continues Success in 904 Complex Hitting 1m @ 1,016 g/t Gold within 4.75 Meters of 219 g/t Gold

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, March 2, 2026 - TheNewswire Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On February 25, 2026, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) reported drill results from the 904 Complex in Lower Austin and South Austin, at the Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.
"We view the 904 Complex in a similar light as the 4447 area in South Austin – where drilling in 2025 uncovered very high-grade lenses of gold mineralization and now constitutes a significant portion of the ounces in our 2026 mine plan," stated Shane Williams, President & CEO of West Red Lake Gold
"The Lower Austin 904 Complex has seen very little mining historically, leaving the main mineralized zone mostly intact," added Williams. "That is expected to allow for larger stopes and more efficient development and extraction from this high-grade area."
"These assay results are from a drill program operating from the 13 Level, about 650 meters deep," Will Robinson, VP of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold told Guy Bennett, the CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "That's the deepest part of the mine that we have access to right now. It only became available to us three months ago."
"The 904 Complex has not been historically mined," confirmed Robinson. "That's unusual in our current production scenario - where we're operating at higher levels, designing the mine plan around historic stopes. In that environment, you have to get creative. We are mining profitably in South Austin, because of high-grade mineralisation, a robust geologic model informing a sophisticated mine plan, complimented by US$5,000 per ounce gold."
Situated at the bottom of Main Austin, the 904 Complex is a lobe about 200 square meters. Historically, there was a ventilation raise passing through this lobe that didn't allow miners to extract material, because it would have compromised their ventilation and access.
"Operating diesel machinery underground can create a workflow bottleneck, because of the need for ventilation," Robinson told GSN. "It limits the amount of equipment that can safely be deployed in a given area of the mine. The site team is currently installing a new electrical substation on Level 13, which will provide adequate power and ventilation to continue advancing the main ramp in South Austin and develop into the 904 Complex. This added power will facilitate further dewatering – we're dewatered down to 17-level now, we are going deeper where the highest-grade gold lenses are often found at Red Lake."
"Now that we're at 13 Level, with a new power source coming online, we plan to go laterally to access the entire eastern portion of the orebody which remains vastly underexplored," explained Robinson. "This drift will open up a new area for Jill Christmann the Chief Geologist at Madsen, to explore. Jill oversees drilling, grade reconciliation, and geological workflows at the mine. The 13 Level East Drive will give Jill's team an entirely new hunting ground to explore, develop and define."
In the Interactive 3D Video below, viewers can follow the history of the Madsen Mine from initial production in 1936 through to initial closure in 1976. Track the progression of WLRG and Madsen Mine restart from camp construction to bulk sampling, tailings dam lift, underground development and the reactivation of the crusher and mill.
Catch a glimpse of the proposed access and mine design for the nearby Fork satellite deposit and new "13 Level East Drive" concept, which is expected to add significant growth and optionality to site operations.
Visualize the Rowan PEA through underground development, and mine design that is planned to produce an average of 35,230 ounces per year over a 5-year mine life at an average diluted grade of 8.0 g/t gold.
A combined PFS for Madsen and Rowan is planned for Q3 2026, which is expected to capture the scale and full value of WRLG's future gold production hub in Red Lake, Ontario.
2025 was a "ramp-up year" that saw the Madsen Mine pour 20,147 ounces of gold sold at an average price of US$3,650 per ounce for gross proceeds of US$73 million.
WRLG declared commercial production at the mine on January 1, 2026. Since then, production has increased, and the price of gold has surged 20%, from US$4,330 per ounce to US$5,200 per ounce.
Red Lake gold systems have deep roots, and WRLG believes the vein systems at Madsen and Rowan will continue to grow with additional drilling. WRLG has a portfolio of 100% owned quality assets in a premier jurisdiction supporting its vision of becoming a 100,000 ounce per year gold producer in Red Lake by 2028.
The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robinson is not independent of WRLG. The PEA and Mineral Resource disclosure summarized herein is derived from the independent technical report prepared by Fuse Advisors Inc.
Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com
Disclaimer: West Red Lake Gold paid Global Stocks News (GSN) $1,750 for the research, writing and dissemination of this content.
Full Disclaimer: GSN researches and fact-checks diligently, but we cannot ensure our publications are free from error. Investing in publicly traded stocks is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. GSN publications may contain forward-looking statements such as "project," "anticipate," "expect," which are based on reasonable expectations, but these statements are imperfect predictors of future events. When compensation has been paid to GSN, the amount and nature of the compensation will be disclosed clearly.
References:
The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces ("Moz") of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt, and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Please refer to the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada", prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
1 The PEA is preliminary in nature; it includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves; there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.
2 There can be no assurance that drilling at Rowan will result in the conversion of Inferred resources to Indicated; any such upgrade will depend on the results of the drill program and subsequent resource estimation by a Qualified Person.
3 There can be no assurance that the planned combined PFS will support the development of the Madsen Mine and Rowan projects as a single operation or using common infrastructure. Any such determination will depend on the outcome of such PFS and subsequent technical and economic studies.
4 https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1006621/ontario-implements-one-project-one-process-to-build-mines-faster
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.