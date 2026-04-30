[Video Enhanced] Argenta Silver Assay Results Support District Scale Potential of the El Quevar Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC April 30, 2026 TheNewswire Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of Argenta Silver. On April 28, 2026, Argenta Silver (TSXV: AGAG,OTC:AGAGF) (OTCQB: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) released a 4th set of assay results from its ongoing 2025–2026 diamond drilling campaign at the El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina.
The latest results highlight significant high-grade silver mineralization at the Mani-Copan and Argentina exploration targets, located 800 meters and 1,500 meters, respectively, from the eastern edge of the current Mineral Resource
Notably, drill hole QVD-444 at Mani-Copan intercepted 1,385 g/t Ag over 4.0 meters, successfully validating high-grade results previously identified from surface samples (see press release dated February 23, 2026).
Furthermore, Argenta discovered a new, previously untested mineralized zone at the Argentina target, where all drill holes have encountered high-grade silver.
When Argenta purchased the El Quevar project in October 2024, investors were focused on the Yaxtché deposit, which has an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag. (1)
Argenta's land package is 57,000 hectares, 160 X bigger than NYC's Central Park. Less than 3% of the property has been explored.
Joaquin Marias, President, CEO and Director of Argenta, embarked on a mission to "significantly expand the known mineralized footprint and underscore the vast, district-scale potential of the El Quevar Project."
"The high-grade intercept at Mani-Copan confirms meaningful silver mineralization beyond the current resource envelope, while consistent high-grade results at the Argentina target further expand the footprint of the system," stated Marias in the April 28 2026 press release.
"Importantly, Mani-Copan and the Yaxtché deposit share a comparable geochemical signature; however, Mani-Copan is distinguished by exceptionally high-grade surface samples, a characteristic not observed at the Yaxtché Deposit," added Marias.
"With two rigs active, more than 14,500 metres completed, and additional assays pending, we are systematically advancing El Quevar to define the full scale of this silver system."
Figure 1. Map displaying the exploratory drill holes at Mani-Copan, Argentina, and Andrea targets, located 800, 1,500 and 1,100 meters from the eastern border of the Yaxtché deposit. Note the wide distance between the targets and their proximity to the Yaxtché deposit, emphasizing the vast district-scale potential of El Quevar.
In the April 30, 2026, video below, Vanessa Bogaert, VP of Investor Relations & Communications of Argenta Silver Corp breaks down the significance of the news.
"Mani-Copan shares a similar geochemical signature with the Yaxtché deposit, which hosts our current resource," stated Bogaert in the YouTube video. "But what differentiates it is a strong high-grade surface expression, something we don't see at Yaxtché. That's a key vector, and it suggests Mani-Copan could represent a distinct and highly prospective part of the system".
"At the same time, we've made a new discovery at the Argentina target where we're seeing grades like 725 grams per tonne over 3 metres, along with broader mineralized intervals."
"When you step back, the takeaway is this: El Quevar is evolving from an open-ended resource into a much larger, district-scale silver system, with multiple high-grade zones emerging beyond what was previously known," concluded Bogart.
The Province of Salta in Argentina has implemented a Provincial Plan for Sustainable Mining Development 2030, which includes infrastructure, education, and state modernization initiatives.
"The Government of Salta intends to ensure the development of the mining industry," states the 2030 Plan, "promoting more investments that foster exploration and production of minerals such as gold, copper, lithium, silver, among others, always under competitive standards of environmental care and support to the communities."
In a recent wide-ranging interview with Connect 4 Capital, Argenta CEO Joaquin Marias spoke about the advantages of operating in Salta and the importance of connecting with local communities.
"Salta has been the heart of the lithium triangle for many years," confirmed Marias in the YouTube video. "Salta has a rich geology with a lot of potential for different styles of mineralization. It's a productive province. They produce grains, cattle and a lot of other things, including oil and gas."
"I am a geologist, I was born in Argentina, I have a big network of contacts in the country," continued Marias. "The government and the local communities understand the productive cycle of the industries."
"After two days at the El Quevar office, I drove into the mountains and met with of the Chief of the indigenous community," Marias told Guy Bennett, the CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "Being familiar with the local culture and language made the first meeting comfortable and productive".
"I introduced myself to the Chief, told her what we were planning to do and asked first for her blessing, and secondly for her permission to conduct work programs at El Quevar."
"Before leaving, we embraced, and I noticed tears in her eyes. She said, ‘I did not expect a mining executive to come to me directly. We have never been asked for permission. This is powerful to me.'"
"A big portion of our philosophy, of the culture that I have brought to the company, is that we need to have the communities involved," Marias told Connect 4 Capital. "Fifty percent of our workforce comes from local communities."
"It's been surprising to us, but some of the leaders from the community have never been to the site before. They are visiting for the first time, because we brought them. Those little actions are the ones that add value and build trust."
Mining executives tend to fit into one of three categories: geologists, communicators or capital markets experts. It is relatively rare to find a CEO with training, expertise and a track record in all three disciplines.
Argenta is pursuing a dual-track growth strategy: 40% of the current drill program targets Resource Expansion to strengthen the existing resource base, while the remaining 60% is focused on unlocking new discoveries beyond the existing footprint.
To date, AGAG has completed over 14,500 meters across 61 holes, representing more than half of the total 25,000-meter program. Laboratory analysis is well underway; over 300 work orders have been submitted, with 40% of these results currently pending.
Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.
(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.
Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com
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