Video - CEO Clips: Vizsla Copper Advances Exploration at Major Palmer and Thira Projects

Video - CEO Clips: Vizsla Copper Advances Exploration at Major Palmer and Thira Projects

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU,OTC:VCUFF) (OTCQB: VCUFF) is advancing copper exploration across its project portfolio, including newly acquired ground in Alaska and an emerging porphyry discovery currently being drilled. With targets containing copper, zinc and additional critical minerals, the company is positioning its exploration programs within mineral districts known for significant discoveries.

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU,OTC:VCUFF) (OTCQB: VCUFF)
https://vizslacopper.com/

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For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

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Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296756

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