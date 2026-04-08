Video - CEO Clips: Trifecta Gold Targets New Discoveries in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Video - CEO Clips: Trifecta Gold Targets New Discoveries in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV: TG,OTC:TRRFF) (OTCQB: TRRFF With 11 projects in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, Trifecta Gold is targeting high-grade, near-surface discoveries within a proven exploration model that has delivered over 20 million ounces in the region since 2020. Backed by a tight share structure and funded for 2026 drilling, the company offers discovery-stage leverage in one of Canada's most active gold districts.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV: TG,OTC:TRRFF) (OTCQB: TRRFF)
https://trifectagold.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291520

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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