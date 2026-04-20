Video - CEO Clips: Sonoro Gold Advances Toward Mine Construction with Billion-Dollar Project Potential

Video - CEO Clips: Sonoro Gold Advances Toward Mine Construction with Billion-Dollar Project Potential

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO,OTC:SMOFF) (OTCQB: SMOFF Moving from exploration to development, Sonoro Gold is advancing a potential billion-dollar gold project with a defined mine life and a planned 50,000-metre drill program. With permitting underway and construction in sight, the company is positioning for a transition to production while targeting significant resource growth.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO,OTC:SMOFF) (OTCQB: SMOFF)
https://sonorogold.com/

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For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

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Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293214

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