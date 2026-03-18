Video - CEO Clips: Silver Viper Minerals Expands La Virginia Resource in Mexico

Video - CEO Clips: Silver Viper Minerals Expands La Virginia Resource in Mexico

Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV: VIPR,OTC:VIPRF,OTC:VIPRF) (OTCQB: VIPRF) is advancing a 60,000-metre drill campaign at its La Virginia project in Mexico, targeting both resource expansion and new discoveries. With an existing 700,000 gold-equivalent ounce resource and an updated estimate expected in Q2, the company is focused on growing scale while maintaining balanced exposure to gold and silver.

Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV: VIPR,OTC:VIPRF,OTC:VIPRF) (OTCQB: VIPRF)

https://silverviperminerals.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

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www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288973

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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