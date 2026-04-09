Video - CEO Clips: Quimbaya Gold Targets Discovery in Colombia's Historic Antioquia Mining District

Video - CEO Clips: Quimbaya Gold Targets Discovery in Colombia's Historic Antioquia Mining District

Quimbaya Gold (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) is exploring a 66,000-hectare land package in Colombia's historic Antioquia mining district, targeting gold, copper and silver mineralization. Positioned near existing mining operations in a region with more than 500 years of gold production, the company is focused on testing large structural vein systems with discovery potential.

Quimbaya Gold (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF)
https://quimbayagold.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291563

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

quimbaya goldqim:cccse:qimprecious metals investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Investor Relations Agreement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Investor Relations Agreement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement (the "Agreement") with Pietro Solari (address: Torre de las Americas... Keep Reading...
Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.USANewsGroup.com News Commentary China just bought more silver in two months than it has in eight years[1], and global stockpiles keep shrinking. The silver market is now heading into its sixth straight annual supply deficit, with inventories getting... Keep Reading...
Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.USANewsGroup.com News Commentary China just bought more silver in two months than it has in eight years[1], and global stockpiles keep shrinking. The silver market is now heading into its sixth straight annual supply deficit, with inventories getting... Keep Reading...
Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.USANewsGroup.com News Commentary China just bought more silver in two months than it has in eight years[1], and global stockpiles keep shrinking. The silver market is now heading into its sixth straight annual supply deficit, with inventories getting... Keep Reading...
Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.USANewsGroup.com News Commentary China just bought more silver in two months than it has in eight years[1], and global stockpiles keep shrinking. The silver market is now heading into its sixth straight annual supply deficit, with inventories getting... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Provides Update on its Non-Brokered Private Placement; Engages Independent Firm to Establish Kossou's Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Kobo Resources Provides Update on its Non-Brokered Private Placement; Engages Independent Firm to Establish Kossou's Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) announces that it has extended the closing of... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Provides Update on its Non-Brokered Private Placement; Engages Independent Firm to Establish Kossou's Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Kobo Resources Provides Update on its Non-Brokered Private Placement; Engages Independent Firm to Establish Kossou's Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) announces that it has extended the closing of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Appointment of Australian Resident Independent Non-Executive Director

Commencement of Work at KCB, Botswana

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Related News

Gold Outlook: World Edition

gold investing

Gold Outlook

Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

gold investing

G Mining Ventures Strikes Deal to Acquire G2 Goldfields

lithium investing

Appointment of Australian Resident Independent Non-Executive Director

copper investing

Commencement of Work at KCB, Botswana

gold investing

Infographic: Miners Retreat to Gold, Slash Early Stage Exploration to Record Lows