Video - CEO Clips: Lion Copper & Gold Advances U.S. Copper Supply from Nevada

Video - CEO Clips: Lion Copper & Gold Advances U.S. Copper Supply from Nevada

Lion Copper & Gold Corp. (CSE: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) is advancing a Nevada copper project targeting production of 99.99% pure copper cathode for the U.S. domestic market. Supported by a strategic agreement with Rio Tinto subsidiary Nuton and favorable permitting pathways, the project aims to contribute to the next wave of American copper supply.

Lion Copper & Gold Corp. (CSE: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF)
https://lioncg.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips — are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289798

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lion Copper and Goldtsxv:leobase metals investing
LEO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lion Copper and Gold Company Logo

Lion Copper and Gold

Clean Energy Begins With Copper

Clean Energy Begins With Copper Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel and JOGMEC Delineate Multiple Awaruite Nickel Targets at the Expanded Klow Property in British Columbia

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC Delineate Multiple Awaruite Nickel Targets at the Expanded Klow Property in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from a large-scale rock and stream sediment sampling program at the Company's Klow property ("Klow" or the "Property"), located 45 km north of the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project. Three new... Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Two Pools

Drilling Commences at Two Pools

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Two PoolsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the commencement of its initial drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") in Arizona, alongside the successful completion of an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Announces Appointment of Abraham Drost as Executive Chairman and Amended Pricing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Anteros Metals Announces Appointment of Abraham Drost as Executive Chairman and Amended Pricing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Abraham Drost, MSc, P.Geo., as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately, and amended pricing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the... Keep Reading...
Clarification Announcement - Strategic Cobar Basin Footprint

Clarification Announcement - Strategic Cobar Basin Footprint

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Clarification Announcement - Strategic Cobar Basin FootprintDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Domestic Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche and Extension of Private Placement

Domestic Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche and Extension of Private Placement

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES** TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) reports that pursuant to their news releases dated February 4 and March 13, 2026, the Company has closed a first tranche of the private placement (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Nevada Gold-Silver Assets Toward Potential Production

Centurion Executes Option Agreement for Limestone Gold Project, near Zijin's Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname

Related News

critical metals investing

Spartan Metals Acquires the Largest Tungsten Resource in the United States

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

titanium investing

Saga Acquires Drill-Ready Quebec Titanium Project from Rio Tinto

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Nevada Gold-Silver Assets Toward Potential Production

precious metals investing

Centurion Executes Option Agreement for Limestone Gold Project, near Zijin's Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname

antimony investing

New Brunswick Seeks Private Partners to Revive US$1 Billion Antimony Mine

precious metals investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 3Q26