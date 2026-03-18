Video - CEO Clips: G2 Goldfields Advances High-Grade Gold Project in Guyana

G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GTWO) (OTCQX: GUYGF) is advancing its Oko Gold Project in Guyana, highlighted by a large, high-grade resource of approximately 3.5 million ounces at 3.3 grams per tonne of gold that remains open in all directions. The company recently completed a preliminary economic assessment that delivered first-quartile economics globally and is now rapidly de-risking toward permitting while continuing aggressive exploration along an additional 15 kilometres of strike. In addition, the company is spinning out its non-core exploration assets into G3 Goldfields via a 1:2 share distribution in Q1 2026, isolating the pure-play Oko development project and unlocking greater shareholder value.

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G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GTWO) (OTCQX: GUYGF)

https://g2goldfields.com/

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289020

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