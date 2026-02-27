Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) is advancing exploration at its Burchell Lake property in Ontario, following a new gold discovery with samples up to 68 grams per tonne. The company is awaiting results from recent winter drilling while also monitoring opportunities in the Ring of Fire region.

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF)

https://www.boldventuresinc.com/

Bold Ventures
Developing precious and critical mineral assets in mining-friendly Ontario

Developing precious and critical mineral assets in mining-friendly Ontario
