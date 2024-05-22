Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Veru to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Veru to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of VERU, will present an update of VERU's Phase 2b clinical program of enobosarm to augment fat loss and to avoid muscle loss when combined with GLP-1 drugs for weight loss at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:00 am 11:25 am ET.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.verupharma.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Veru website.

About the Enobosarm Phase 2b clinical trial
The Phase 2b, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, dose-finding clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of enobosarm 3mg, enobosarm 6mg, or placebo as a treatment to preserve muscle and augment fat loss in approximately 90 patients with sarcopenic obesity or overweight elderly (>60 years of age) patients receiving semaglutide (Wegovy®). The primary endpoint is difference in total lean body mass, and the key secondary endpoints are differences in total body fat mass and physical function as measured by stair climb test at 16 weeks. The Phase 2b clinical trial is actively enrolling patients from up to 15 clinical sites in the United States. Topline clinical results from the trial are expected by the end of calendar year 2024.

After completing the efficacy dose-finding portion of the Phase 2b clinical trial, it is expected that participants will then continue in blinded fashion into a Phase 2b extension clinical trial where all patients will stop receiving a GLP-1 RA, but will continue taking placebo, enobosarm 3mg, or enobosarm 6mg for an additional 12 weeks. The Phase 2b extension clinical trial will evaluate whether enobosarm can maintain muscle and prevent the fat and weight gain that occurs after discontinuing a GLP-1 RA. The topline results of the separate blinded Phase 2b extension clinical study are expected in calendar Q2 2025.

About Sarcopenic Obesity
According to the CDC, 41.5% of older adults have obesity in the United States and could benefit from a weight loss medication. Up to 34.4% of these obese patients over the age of 60 have sarcopenic obesity. This large subpopulation of sarcopenic obese patients is especially at risk for taking GLP-1 drugs for weight loss as they already have critically low amount of muscle due to age-related muscle loss. Further loss of muscle mass when taking a GLP-1 RA medication may lead to muscle weakness leading to poor balance, decreased gait speed, mobility disability, loss of independence, falls, bone fractures and increased mortality which is a condition like age-related frailty. Because of the magnitude and speed of muscle loss while on GLP-1 RA therapy for weight loss, GLP-1 RA drugs may accelerate the development of frailty in older obese or overweight elderly patients.

About Enobosarm
Enobosarm (aka ostarine, MK-2866, GTx-024, and VERU-024), a novel oral daily selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), has been previously studied in 5 clinical studies involving 968 older normal men and postmenopausal women as well as older patients who have muscle wasting because of advanced cancer. Advanced cancer simulates a "starvation state" where there is significant unintentional loss or wasting of both muscle and fat mass which is similar to what is observed with in patients taking GLP-1 RA drugs. We believe the totality of the clinical data from these previous five clinical trials demonstrates that enobosarm treatment leads to dose-dependent increases in muscle mass with improvements in physical function as well as significant dose-dependent reductions in fat mass. The patient data that were generated from these five enobosarm clinical trials in both elderly patients and in patients with a cancer induced starvation-like state provide strong clinical rationale for enobosarm. The expectation is that enobosarm in combination with a GLP-1 RA would potentially augment the fat reduction and total weight loss while preserving muscle mass.

Importantly, enobosarm has a large safety database, which includes 27 clinical trials involving 1581 men and women, some of which included patients dosed for up to 3 years. In this large safety database, enobosarm was generally well tolerated with no increases in gastrointestinal side effects. This is important as there are already significant and frequent gastrointestinal side effects with a GLP-1 RA treatment alone.

About Veru Inc.
Veru is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for the treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and ARDS. The Company's drug development program includes two late-stage novel small molecules, enobosarm and sabizabulin.

Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), is being developed for two indications: (i) Phase 2b clinical study of enobosarm as a treatment to augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in sarcopenic obese or overweight elderly patients receiving a GLP-1 RA who are at-risk for developing muscle atrophy and muscle weakness and (ii) subject to the availability of sufficient funding, Phase 3 ENABLAR-2 clinical trial of enobosarm and abemaciclib for the treatment of androgen receptor positive (AR+), estrogen receptor positive (ER+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer in the 2nd line setting.

Sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor, is being developed as a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral-induced ARDS. The Company does not intend to undertake further development of sabizabulin for the treatment of viral-induced ARDS until we obtain funding from government grants, pharmaceutical company partnerships, or other similar third-party external sources.

The Company also has an FDA-approved commercial product, the FC2 Female Condom® (Internal Condom), for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, express or implied statements related to whether and when the phase 2b trial of enobosarm discussed above will produce topline data or patients will progress into the extension study, the planned design, number of sites, timing, endpoints, patient population and patient size of such trial and whether such trial will successfully meet any of its endpoints, whether enobosarm will enhance weight loss or preserve muscle in, or meet any unmet need for, obesity patients and whether it will enhance weight loss, whether the Company's scientific advisors will make valuable contributions to the Company's enobosarm program and whether the Company will be successful in its transformation into a late stage biopharmaceutical company focused on obesity and oncology. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "predict," "potential," "estimate," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon current plans and strategies of the Company and reflect the Company's current assessment of the risks and uncertainties related to its business and are made as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements contained in this press release because of new information or future events, developments or circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and if any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the development of the Company's product portfolio and the results of clinical studies possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical studies and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; the ability to fund planned clinical development as well as other operations of the Company; the timing of any submission to the FDA or any other regulatory authority and any determinations made by the FDA or any other regulatory authority; the Company's existing product, FC2, and any future products, if approved, possibly not being commercially successful; the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing on acceptable terms when needed to fund development and operations; demand for, market acceptance of, and competition against any of the Company's products or product candidates; new or existing competitors with greater resources and capabilities and new competitive product approvals and/or introductions; changes in regulatory practices or policies or government-driven healthcare reform efforts, including pricing pressures and insurance coverage and reimbursement changes; risks relating to the Company's development of its own dedicated direct to patient telehealth platform, including the Company's lack of experience in developing such a platform, potential regulatory complexity, development costs, and market awareness and acceptance of any telehealth platform we develop; risks relating to our ability to increase sales of FC2 after significant declines in recent periods due to telehealth industry consolidation and the bankruptcy of a large telehealth customer; the Company's ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property; the potential that delays in orders or shipments under government tenders or the Company's U.S. prescription business could cause significant quarter-to-quarter variations in the Company's operating results and adversely affect its net revenues and gross profit; the Company's reliance on its international partners and on the level of spending by country governments, global donors and other public health organizations in the global public sector; the concentration of accounts receivable with our largest customers and the collection of those receivables; the Company's production capacity, efficiency and supply constraints and interruptions, including potential disruption of production at the Company's and third party manufacturing facilities and/or of the Company's ability to timely supply product due to labor unrest or strikes, labor shortages, raw material shortages, physical damage to the Company's and third party facilities, product testing, transportation delays or regulatory actions; costs and other effects of litigation, including product liability claims and securities litigation; the Company's ability to identify, successfully negotiate and complete suitable acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, technologies or products; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's press releases, shareholder communications and Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, as amended by the Form 10-K/A, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These documents are available on the "SEC Filings" section of our website at www.verupharma.com/investors .

* Wegovy ® is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S

Investor and Media Contact:
Samuel Fisch
Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: veruinvestor@verupharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Veru Inc.VERUNASDAQ:VERUNanotech Investing
VERU
The Conversation (0)
Veru Announces Steven B. Heymsfield M.D. as the Principal Investigator for its Enobosarm Phase 2b Clinical Trial for High Quality Weight Loss

Veru Announces Steven B. Heymsfield M.D. as the Principal Investigator for its Enobosarm Phase 2b Clinical Trial for High Quality Weight Loss

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced Steven B. Heymsfield, M.D., a Professor and the Director of the Body Composition-Metabolism Laboratory at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the Principal Investigator for the Company's Phase 2b clinical trial of enobosarm to preserve muscle while augmenting fat loss in patients receiving a GLP-1 RA for weight loss.

Dr. Heymsfield is a leading authority on body composition assessment and his research focuses primarily on human obesity, including energy balance regulation, weight loss treatments, co-morbidity effects, and development of related mathematical models. He has a long term-interest in the development of methods for evaluating body composition and the application of new technologies to the study of human metabolism.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Veru Announces Mitchell Steiner as Keynote Speaker at Biomed Israel 2024: The 22nd National Life Science & Technology Week

Veru Announces Mitchell Steiner as Keynote Speaker at Biomed Israel 2024: The 22nd National Life Science & Technology Week

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will be a Keynote Speaker at Biomed Israel 2024: The 22nd National Life Science & Technology Week, taking place May 21-23, 2024, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The keynote presentation will highlight the concerns that (i) muscle loss caused by GLP-1 receptor agonists may be partly responsible for weight loss plateau, (ii) upon stopping GLP-1 RA, the fat and weight rebound regain, and (iii) such muscle loss may accelerate the development of frailty in at-risk older sarcopenic obese patients who are at risk for physical function limitations. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM Israel Daylight Time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aerovate Therapeutics Presents Baseline Data from the Phase 2b Portion of the IMPAHCT Trial at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference

Baseline characteristics reflect a PAH population with significant disease

Topline data from Phase 2b portion of IMPAHCT study to be released in June 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Secures Strategic Investments

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Secures Strategic Investments

Up to $42 Million in Two-Part Funding from New Strategic Investor and Existing Shareholders with Committed Closing of an Aggregate of $14 Million Up Front

MYMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MYMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for age-related diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has secured $7 million in commitments in two private placement funding rounds led by a strategic investor, PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMCB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes. An additional $7 million was raised from existing MYMD shareholders participating in the offerings. The closings of the two private placements are each subject to customary closing conditions and are both expected to occur on or around May 22, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Event: UBS Obesity Therapeutics Day
    Location: Virtual
    Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024
    Time: 12:00-12:30 PM ET
  • Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: New York, NY
    Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024
    Time: 11:00-11:25 AM ET
  • Event: Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: Miami, FL
    Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

A webcast of the UBS and Jefferies presentations will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com . A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for thirty days.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as key recent clinical and corporate developments.

Clinical and Corporate Developments include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Appointment of Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer.

"I am excited to welcome Matt to the Ventyx leadership team," said Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a wealth of expertise to Ventyx from his multiple decades in the biopharma industry. In his role as COO, Matt will play an important role in driving corporate operations, business development and strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Combination and monotherapy solid tumor dose escalation data for CLN-619 to be presented in a poster session at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting

CLN-978 development to focus exclusively on autoimmune diseases, starting with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as the first indication

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Canuc Announces Natural Gas Production Workover in West Texas

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Alzamend Neuro Announces Favorable Decision from Nasdaq Hearings Panel

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Base Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Significant Results from Two Additional Exploration New Targets Electra and Maia at PCH Project

Silver Investing

Silver Tiger Intersects 1.0 Metre of 12,851.5 G/T Silver Equivalent Within 16.0 Metres of 875.6 G/T Silver Equivalent in the Tigre Vein and Keel Zone

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Commences 2024 Exploration Season at Expanded Drayton-Black Lake

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES DISCOVER NEW A HIGH-GRADE SHOWINGS ON THE HOLY GRAIL PROPERTY WEST OF THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE

×