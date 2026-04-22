Verizon to report first-quarter earnings on April 27, 2026

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report first-quarter 2026 earnings on Monday, April 27, 2026.

The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Access instructions and first-quarter 2026 materials, including Verizon's press release and financial tables, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Verizon's Investor Relations website, https://www.Verizon.com/about/investors.

This announcement was originally published by VerizonRead the original press release.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit Verizon.com or find a retail location at Verizon.com/stores.

Verizon'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at Verizon.com/about/news. For images and logos, visit Verizon.com/about/news/media-resources. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.Verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: 
Jamie Serino
jamie.serino@Verizon.com


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