Verizon to report earnings July 24, 2026

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Friday, July 24, 2026.

The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Access instructions and second-quarter 2026 materials, including Verizon's press release and financial tables, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Verizon's Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit Verizon.com or find a retail location at Verizon.com/stores.

Verizon'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at Verizon.com/about/news. For images and logos, visit Verizon.com/about/news/media-resources. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.Verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: 
Jamie Serino
jamie.serino@Verizon.com


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